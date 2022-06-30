“After having Treefort in September of 2021, we heard your cries for a fall festival,” said Duck Club, the creators of Treefort, on their website. “And while Treefort Music Fest in September was one of the best, it was a one-off experience. This September, instead of coming together in downtown Boise, we’ll catch you on the Flipside.”
Flipside Fest will be a three-day music and mural festival in Garden City. The fest will be held from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 and will be held outdoors and at multiple venues. Around 50 local and touring bands will perform at about 10 venues during the three days, as well as live murals being created by local artists.
The Flipside Main Stage will be located in the Visual Arts Collective parking lot, alongside food trucks. Other venues include Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Push & Pour, Surel’s Place, The Sandbar at Riverside Hotel and many others.
The lineup of musicians will be announced on Aug. 2 and will feature a wide range of genres. Early Bird passes will be $69 and will only be available to Duck Club email subscribers for 24 hours starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. General admission will be $89 and will be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1.
All outdoor music will end around 10:30 p.m. each night. On Friday and Saturday night, 21+ afterparties will be hosted inside the Visual Arts Collective and Somewhere Bar.
Flipside partners include Surel’s Place, Garden City Placemaking Fund, Urban Land Development, Idaho Floor Supply, 34th St. Market, Boise Rock School, AudioLab, Visionkit Studio and Western Collective.