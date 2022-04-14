When I clicked on the press release for “Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum,” I did a double take. Blink. Blink. Is that Michael C. Hall? From “Dexter?” From “Six Feet Under??” THE Michael C. Hall???
Sure enough.
Mr. Hall is the front man and lead singer for the band. He was charismatic and electric from beginning to end. “Hi, I’m Mike. And we’re from New York,” he announced to the audience with a devilish grin as the band took the stage.
They played a mesmerizing set at the Visual Arts Collective on March 29 and if you were lucky enough — and savvy enough — to get a ticket, you’re sure to have one of those once-in-a-lifetime memories tucked away.
The band of three also includes: drummer Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Boy George, Cindi Lauper) and keyboardist Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Wilco, Morningwood).
The air at the VAC was full of energy and they put on an exciting show. Their music is hard to describe. Very drums and synth-heavy, it’s an amalgam of experimental glam pop. The band describes the sound as: “kaleidoscopic sound weather.”
Music critics, from Billboard to Huffington Post, Associated Press to Alternative Press, are lauding Princess with accolades. But I think maybe When the Horn Blows said it best: ”When they began to play, magic occurred. From the opening notes of their set, the trio were a sight and sound to behold. Piercing synth tore through the venue as the night set off on an explosive journey of bass heavy electronica and almost vaudeville-esque crooning. Meanwhile, the rows of lights shining through the smoke gave the venue an almost ultraviolet feel, as if the entire show was just a shared hallucinogenic fever dream.”
After the show, Hall stuck around and signed autographs and chatted with fans who seemed genuinely impressed and touched that he took the time to show he cared.
Their two albums include the eponymous “Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum,” dropped in 2021 and their newest LP, “Thanks For Coming,” available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and the iTunes store.
And in case you’re wondering how they came up with the band’s name, the story goes that it was the brainchild of Katz-Bohen’s daughter. She came up with it when asked what she would like her band to be called when she was older. The trio loved it and she gave permission for them to use it. According to the band’s website, Hall likes the name “because he feels it always needs to be said twice.”