James Taylor and Jackson Browne are both music legends worthy of seeing live but the two performing at a joint concert was definitely legendary. Browne was the opener, followed by Taylor. Each played a variety of old hits and new songs and even shared the stage at the end of Browne’s set.
Their tour kicked off in Chicago in July after rescheduling due to COVID. All tickets sold previously are being honored, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone Taylor and Browne said in a dual statement: “We want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert.”
What a concert it was — ExtraMile Arena had COVID protocols in effect and masks were made available. Browne opened his set with “Somebody’s Baby.” He played both old and new songs ending with “Doctor My Eyes” and “Running on Empty” where he was joined onstage by Taylor.
Taylor’s set opened with a video montage of people playing his songs and what their favorites were. His first song was “Country Road” followed shortly after by a song about recovery he said was inspired by John Belushi’s death titled, “That’s Why I’m Here.”
Taylor also had several famous musicians playing with him, including Latin percussion player Michito Sanchez and a Boise native: trumpeter and keyboardist Walt Fowler.
It was a great show filled with music, some laughter, tears and lovely stage decorations. For more information on either artist and future tour dates go to the websites: jamestaylor.com and jacksonbrowne.com.