For years, Australia has produced some of the best rock music on the airwaves. Courtney Barnett is central to that framework. Best-known for her straightforward, deadpan style of singing and lyricism, she has a seemingly effortless ability to turn everyday interactions into songs that are both relatable and captivating.
“I feel like I go through phases,” she said. “I get a lot of inspiration from conversations with people, conversations even with friends that kind of translate into songs.”
Barnett first broke into the mainstream with her 2014 double EP, A Sea of Split Peas, which contained “Avant Gardener.” The following year, she released Sometimes I Just Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, which included the songs “Depreston” and “Pedestrian at Best.”
Since, Barnett has released a joint record with songwriter Kurt Vile. Her most recent album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released in 2018. In 2019, she played an MTV Unplugged session in Melbourne, Australia, playing a number of her own songs and a few covers. Barnett will play a solo show at Boise’s Knitting Factory Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.
“The last album felt a little louder to me more than mellow,” she said about her most recent album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. “I just kind of follow my instinct; it’s very emotion driven.”
While it’s true that the instrumentation around Barnett was louder, her presence on the album is deliberate and comfortable. Barnett’s honesty in her songwriting has never changed. She has grown in her new work, with a newfound knack for self-reflection.
If you ask her, Barnett may say that not much has changed for her over the years. At least, it’s hard for her to say exactly what has changed for her. Her music tells a different story, however.
“I can’t tell if it changes this way or that way,” she said.
In her newer work, Barnett dipped into a new political vein of writing. In songs like “Nameless, Faceless,” she sings about violence against women and the male-dominated rock music world.
“He said ‘I could eat a bowl of alphabet soup and spit out better words than you,’ Barnett sings on that track. “But you didn’t, man, you’re kidding yourself if you think the world revolves around you.”
In the chorus, she sings, “I wanna walk through the park in the dark, men are scared that women will laugh at them. I wanna walk through the park in the dark, women are scared that men will kill them.”
While Barnett’s previous work rarely dabbled in such forthright political messages, it’s still entirely her style, which has been a throughline for her career. Whether she’s writing about an awkward interaction with an elevator operator, having an asthma attack while gardening or the fragile masculinity that runs through so much of society and industry, music especially, Barnett’s unflinching view of the space she occupies is a constant.
“So much of it is just tiny moments that would just pass you by,” she said.
Barnett doesn’t rush her work, and won’t let anyone rush her, either. In her 2015 hit, “Pedestrian at Best,” she sings, “Put me on a pedestal, I’ll only disappoint you.” She takes her time and puts her work together when it’s ready, but nothing will ever be perfect, she said.
“I think it kind of works kind of slow,” Barnett said. “If I don’t make those deadlines for myself, I think I would just keep on writing. … I don’t know if there is a right moment, it’s just something that potentially needs to be done.”
Barnett’s most recent release, her MTV Unplugged session, is a culmination of her career thus far. Historically, the acoustic concerts put on by MTV were intimate settings that mirrored more of a living room setting than a concert hall, bringing the artist closer to fans. That’s even more true with Barnett’s session. Her easy-going manner is well-suited to the intimate acoustic environment. She invites a number of friends to join her on the stage, giving the sense of a couple of friends sitting around to play music with each other.
In the future, Barnett may work with some other artists to release some joint projects, but she said she’s not sure. The album with Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, was one such endeavor that came up very naturally, she said. However, it’s important not to push those efforts if it’s not natural.
“It’s kind of like going on a date, you don’t want to ruin the friendship,” she said.
Outside of music, Barnett has also spent her time raising money for the Australian bushfires. According to an interview with Rolling Stone, she has raised more than $90,000 Australian ($61,200 USD) for mitigation efforts. The fires, she said, haven’t gotten much better. On top of the fires, Australia has also experienced flooding, major dust storms and contaminated rains, compounding damage due to fires.
“It’s really kind of mental,” she said.