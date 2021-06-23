We can all use some help from friends and that’s exactly what Boise Rock School needs now. The pressures of the rental market have pushed them out of their building and although they’ve found a new place, the organization could use some support from the community to finish the move.
“We’re a nonprofit that’s also really busy with arts education, we see 400 kids every week,” said Managing Director of the Boise Rock School Ryan Peck. “The last couple of years we’ve been quietly raising money to get our own building and be generational. This building is a good deal. We’re looking to provide an all-ages venue, something that’s really needed now, a professional recording studio and 10 to 12 classrooms.”
Boise Rock School has been a part of the community for 13 years and it’s motto is to empower kids through music. The new building is located at 5022 W. Fairview and is 7000 square feet. To cover the build-out of the project, they need to raise $500,000 by August. The school has already raised about 70% of the money needed for the move, slated in October. People can donate and find information about classroom naming opportunities through higher donations at the schools website, boiserockschool.com.
More than just teaching kids music, the school provides education and a place for them to go. Further, the nonprofit also hosts a bunch of programs like B-AMP, the all-ages Boise Movement Project; Rock On Wheels, a project that provides communities and organizations with music education and the school also has a lot of summer camps including a free one. It also provides scholarships and doesn’t turn anyone away from an inability to pay.
In addition the school teaches different classes that use a group setting. Beyond learning music when kids attend a class they also get access to pro equipment and teachers. It offers classes in recording and production, band, songwriting, instruments, adult rock night, little rockers and different workshops and private events. The school has had over 10,000 students and has even gone into local juvenile correction facilities to teach.
“We were going to do a lot of fundraising events but the timetable changed that,” said Peck. “but what I do know is that Boise tends to support Boise and that’s such a positive thing. We just need a little bit of a push to get there.”