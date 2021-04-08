Like two peas in a pod, so go together Boise and Treefort Music Fest. The festival was one of the first organizations to reschedule events at the onset of the pandemic and now Treefort is ready to come back with two festivals in the span of six months.
"I think that these next two editions of Treefort are going to be the best yet," wrote Treefort Festival Director Eric Gilbert in an email. "This community is one that truly appreciates engaging with and supporting artists, and discovering new music and art. After a long year without live music and in-person experiences, we are all going to appreciate those opportunities even more."
Treefort Music Fest had to reschedule in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Treefort 9 will be on Sept. 22-26, 2021 and the 10th Treefort will go back to the old schedule and be held in March 23-27, 2022. A mere six months apart. People can expect some changes to the festival, yet to be determined, but much should remain unchanged and Treefort will announce the lineup later this month.
The additional forts, like Alefort and Foodfort, are also expected to return and, for Treefort 9 community owners, tickets go on sale today, Thursday, April 8. People can buy tickets on Treefort's website at treefortmusicfest.com/tickets.
Over the years the festival has grown from 260 bands, 14 venues and three forts in 2013 to 469 bands, 37 venues and nine forts in 2019. When the festival had to reschedule, it opened up a crowdfunding campaign to sustain itself and introduced the option of becoming a community owner.
Over 900 people ended up contributing almost $350,000 to the festival and it all went straight back into Treefort.
"Treefort wouldn't be here without the kind and supportive community that has continued to support us," said Gilbert. "Thank you to the hundreds of people that have rallied around Treefort when we were in the midst of an incredibly challenging time and for supporting the festival for the last 10 years and counting. We couldn't do it without each and every one of you."
Safety is also a big concern with the fest and the organization is going to great lengths to ensure proper protocols are met. Treefort organizers are working closely with local and state health officials to provide festival goers with the safest experience and several contingency plans will be in place.
A significant difference will be that capacity at all venues will be smaller. The festival is limiting the amount of five day passes to Treefort 9 and there won't be any single-day, single-show or single-venue tickets available. General admission, ZIPLINE passes and under 21 tickets go on sale later this month. More tickets may be sold at a later date, also yet to be determined.
"To say we are excited to bring Treefort back is an understatement," said Gilbert. "And the response we’ve been getting from artists eager to get back to sharing their music and art has been really motivating.”
Timeline for Treefort 9, subject to change:
- April 8, 2021: Treefort 9 Community Owner early access on sale (formerly known as Early Bird)
- April 22, 2021: Treefort 9 band lineup resurrection and GA tickets on-sale (limited number of GA tickets at $250, ZIPLINE at $420 and U21 at $150)
- Mid-June 2021: Treefort 9 fort lineup resurrection + more band additions
- Late-June 2021: Additional tickets to Treefort 9 *may* become available
- July 2021: Treefort 9 schedule released
- Sept. 22-26, 2021: Treefort 9
- Oct. 1, 2021: Treefort 10 Community Owner early access on sale (formerly known as Early Bird)
- Oct. 15, 2021: Treefort 10 GA Discovery tickets on sale
- Nov. 2021: Treefort 10 first artist announcement, GA tickets on sale
- Dec. 2021: Treefort 10 second artist announcement
- Jan. 2022: Treefort 10 final lineup revealed
- Feb. 2022: Treefort 10 schedule released
- March 23-27, 2022: Treefort 10