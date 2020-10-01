Music lovers, start your computers. Treefort Music Fest tickets for the ninth-annual event are back on sale starting Thursday, Oct. 1. The festival will also launch a new ticket reservation system, which will take place Sept. 22-26, 2021, in Boise.
Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m., and attendees will have three options to choose from, including buying a ticket at face value, reserving a ticket on a payment plan or buying a fully-refundable ticket that costs a bit more. More information is available on the Treefort website.
Ticket values, as they have in the past, vary, depending on what kind of ticket you want. The five-day Discovery Pass will be available until March 1, and costs $250; a five-day Treefort pass will also be available on March 1-Sept. 1 is $270; a five-day Bedhead pass will be available from Sept. 1 through the beginning of the festival, and costs $290; a five-day Zipline pass is $420 and a five-day U21 is $150. Information on what each pass grants is also available on Treefort's website.
Fans can also still buy into the festival for a minimum of $100 and become a part owner. With this program people who buy in get some benefits like discounts, merchandise, early access to tickets, secret events and as Treefort puts it, “eternal glory.”