Treefort Music Festival is wasting no time in planning for its new run dates. Just a week after announcing it would postpone until September amid public health concerns, the festival released an updated list of who is coming to the City of Trees in the fall.
This is not the final lineup, festival spokesperson Marissa Lovell said, but added that few bands have given a hard "no" to coming around for the ninth Treefort.
“People are still getting back to us and figuring out their tour routes,” she said.
The current lineup with the bands' hometowns are below:
Chromatics Portland, OR
Calexico Tucson, AZ
Omar Apollo Hobart, IN
Andy Shauf Toronto, ON, CANADA
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah New Orleans, LA
Built To Spill Boise, ID
Larkin Poe Atlanta, GA
Yob Eugene, OR
Peter Bjorn and John Stockholm, Sweden
Pinback So Cal
Lightning Bolt Providence, RI
Sinkane Brooklyn, NY
Magic Sword Boise, ID
Pell New Orleans, LA
The Felice Brothers Catskills, NY
Joshy Soul Salt Lake City, UT
SNBRN Los Angeles, CA
Yumi Zouma Christchurch, New Zealand
Haywyre Milwaukee, WI
Nite Jewel Los Angeles, CA
Georgia London, UK
Dance With The Dead California
Monophonics Bay Area, CA
C.W. Stoneking Melbourne, Australia
Andrea Gibson Boulder, CO
Delicate Steve New Jersey
Chong The Nomad Seattle, WA
Fleetmac Wood Los Angeles, CA
Chubby & The Gang UK
Luz Elena Mendoza & The Camas High School Choir Portland / Camas, OR
Desire Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
Drug Church Albany, NY
Angel Du$t Maryland
Rituals of Mine Los Angeles, CA
East Forest Boise, ID
Sonny & The Sunsets San Francisco, CA
Deep Sea Diver Seattle, WA
Becca Mancari Nashville, TN
Magna Carda Austin, TX
The Mauskovic Dance Band Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tylor & The Train Robbers Boise, ID
Guayaba Tacoma / Seattle, WA
Summer Cannibals Portland, OR
Amo Amo Los Angeles, CA
Sun Blood Stories Boise, ID
Sego Los Angeles, CA / Utah
Daniel Kerr Boise, ID
Street Fever Boise, ID
Myke Bogan Portland, OR
Sharlese Seattle, WA
Michael Manahan Seattle, WA
Orchestra Gold Oakland, CA / Bamako, Mali
Prism Bitch Albuquerque, NM
Tropa Magica So Cal
The French Tips Boise, ID
The Black Tones Seattle, WA
LED Boise, ID
Prism Tats Los Angeles, CA
Help Portland, OR
HOWARDIAN Olympia, WA
SadGirl Los Angeles, CA
The Heligoats Batavia, IL
Garcia Peoples Rutherford, NJ
The Seshen Bay Area, CA
Spooky Mansion Los Angeles, CA
Swsh Los Angeles, CA
Jango Spokane, WA
Jenny Don't and the Spurs Portland, OR
Lauren Ruth Ward Baltimore, MD
Amuma Says No Boise, ID
Smokey Brights Seattle, WA
Torres Brooklyn, NY
The Shivas Portland, OR
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete Guadalajara, México
Spaceface Memphis, TN
Marshall Poole Boise, ID
Nick Delffs Boise, ID
Tejano Outlaw Nampa, ID
Cienega de Zacapu Jerome, ID
Louis Prince Nashville, TN
The Wandering Hearts London, UK
Steve Fulton Music Boise, ID
Sunbathe Portland, OR
Aan Portland, OR
Boy Scouts Oakland, CA
Lounge On Fire Boise, ID
The Grizzled Mighty Seattle, WA
The Lucitones Whitefish, MT
Talkin' To Johnny Portland, OR
Afrosonics Boise, ID
Oh, Rose Olympia, WA
Wend Boise, ID
The Weary Times Boise, ID
Sunny War Nashville, TN
Tora'dan Vancouver, WA (formerly boise)
Hillfolk Noir Boise, ID
The Prids Portland, OR
Rookie Chicago, IL
Møtrik Portland, OR
Lunar Temple Boise, ID
Pink Fuzz Denver, CO
Trash Fence Boise, ID
Adam Jones and The Righteousness Boise, ID
Methods Body Portland, OR
The Still Tide Denver, CO
Lost Lander Portland, OR
CMMNWLTH Boise, ID
GRLwood Louisville, KY
Weeping Icon Brooklyn, NY
Kids Portland, OR
Moldes Lima, Peru
Valley Queen Los Angeles, CA
The Ghost Ease Portland, OR
Braided Waves Boise, ID
Effy K Boise, ID
Lobo Lara Boise, ID
Neoma Denver, CO
Succubass Seattle, WA
Justus Proffit Los Angeles, CA
Girl Friday Los Angeles, CA
Blossom Portland, OR
King Pearl Salt Lake City, UT
Dark Swallows Boise, ID
The Blind Suns Angers, France
Black Ends Seattle, WA
James Supercave Los Angeles, CA
Small Million Portland, OR
Foul Weather Boise, ID
AMS. Chicago, IL
Donte Thomas Portland, OR
Earthlings Crew Boise, ID
Jupiter Holiday Boise, ID
Biddadat Seattle, WA
Sons of Guns Seattle, WA / la grande
Hot House West Salt Lake City, UT
Frim Fram 4 Boise, ID
Douse Vancouver, BC, Canada
Western Daughter Boise, ID
WHOOP-szo Guelph/London, ON, Canada
Sondra Sun-Odeon Los Angeles + Brooklyn
Madisun Proof Boise, ID
Ami Dang Baltimore, MD
St. Terrible Boise, ID
Blushh Los Angeles, CA
Transistor Send Boise, ID
Sick Wish Boise, ID
We Miss The Earth Portland, OR
Jonathan Warren & the Billy Goats Boise, ID
Boot Juice Boise via Davis, CA
Ten-Speed Music/Isaac Pierce Portland, OR
Thomas Paul Boise, ID
Real Don Music Seattle, WA
Mise en Scene Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA
Kainalu Madison, WI
qp Oregon / Boise
The Dirty Moogs Boise, ID
Roselit Bone Portland, OR
The Ophelias Cincinattie, OH
Brooke Would Boise, ID
Vita and the Woolf Philadelphia, PA
Izaak Opatz Los Angeles, CA
Whippoorwill Fort Collins, CO
Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers Boise, ID
Rider & Rolling Thunder Boise, ID
Wild Powwers Seattle, WA
Ealdor Bealu Boise, ID
Self Care Portland, OR
Acid Tongue Seattle, WA
aka Belle Boise, ID
Dodgy Mountain Men Missoula, MT
Mo Troper Portland, OR
Frankie Tillo Boise, ID
Jenny O. Los Angeles, CA
Necking Vancouver, BC, Canada
Alien Boy Portland, OR
Itchy Kitty Spokane, WA
MONSTERWATCH Seattle, WA
King and Queen of the Losers Boise, ID
Husbands Oklahoma City, OK
Olivia Awbrey Portland, OR
Psychic Bloom Tehran, Iran
Toy Zoo Boise, ID
James Plane Wreck Boise, ID
Krystos Boise, ID
The Seatopians Boise, ID
New Myths Brooklyn, NY
Zen Mother Seattle, WA
With Child Nampa, ID
Creature to Creature Portland, OR
Tres Leches Seattle, WA
And The Kids Northampton, MA
Antonioni Seattle, WA
Ranges Bozeman, MT
Tallies Toronto, ON, CANADA
Oxeye Daisy Denver, CO
Juice! Boise, ID
Cam Calloway Las Vegas, NV
The Love Bunch Boise, ID
Robert Shredford Fort Collins, CO
Serpentfoot Denver, CO
Panther Car Bozeman, MT
Khanvict Vancouver, BC, Canada
Wet Fruit Portland, OR
No Swoon Brooklyn, NY
Windoe Spokane, WA
Glove Tampa, FL
No Aloha Portland, OR
buttstuff Boise, ID
Warren Dunes Seattle, WA
Dear Rabbit Colorado Springs, CO
Storie Grubb Boise, ID
Brent Amaker DeathSquad Seattle, WA
Killdeer String Band Ellensburg, WA
Trego Spokane, WA
Brother. Salt Lake City, UT
Bad Motivator Spokane, WA
No Good Boise, ID
Bread & Circus Boise, ID
Ariana and The Rose New York, NY
Wet Nights Denver, CO
Family Worship Center Seattle, WA
The Phets Boise, ID
Ultra Diamonds Fresno, CA
Cat Hoch Portland, OR
Sea's Apprentice Boise, ID
Moon Palace Seattle, WA
People With Bodies Reno, NV
Dirt Russell Boise, ID
Angel Boise, ID
Messimer Boise, ID
THEM. Boise, ID
Andrew Dixon RAGE Oakland, CA
Raccoon Tour Boise, ID
Black Bolt Boise, ID
Rachaels Children Seattle, WA
Blood Lemon Boise, ID
Nightmare Blue Denver, CO
36? Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
queen boychild Boise, ID
Tag Along Friend Boise, ID
Fast Times San Francisco, CA
Brent Penny Chicago, IL
Up is the Down is the Boise, ID
Death Hags Los Angeles, CA
Denim Casket Boise, ID
Ingrown Boise, ID
Knuckle Pups Denver, CO
Burl Haggard San Francisco, CA
Gipsy Moonrise Boise, ID
Chris King & The Gutterballs Seattle, WA
The Pine Hearts Olympia, WA
Old Death Whisper Hailey, ID
Heather Meuleman Boise, ID
Gregory Rawlins La Grande, OR
Rory Van James Seattle, WA
Pure Ivy Boise, ID
Bodies on the Beach Portland / Seattle
Tycoon Machete Salt Lake City, UT
An American Forrest Enterprise, OR
Lindsey Hunt Boise, ID
New Move Portland, OR
Trouble Town San Francisco, CA
Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes Boise, ID
The Jerkwadz Boise, ID
Troyject Boise, ID
Hummingbird of Death Boise, ID
Rejection Pact Boise, ID
Rhythmic Friction Boise, ID
Mother Yeti Pullman, WA
Margo Cilker Los Altos, CA / Enterprise, OR
Connor Jay Liess & The Aldape Bootstompers Boise, ID
Roadie Provo, UT
Fretland Snohomish, WA
Mains & Monitors Twin Falls, ID
Groggy Bikini Boise, ID
Tambalka Boise, ID
Bone Haus Boise, ID
RahKeem Boise, ID
High Pine Whiskey Yell Boise, ID
Charlie & The Changelings Boise, ID
Blakadaar Hailey, ID
Kissay Boise, ID
Oh Lonesome Ana Sacramento, CA
Hallowed Oak Moscow, ID
Vanna Oh! Spokane, WA
Winter Forever Boise, ID
_m a n e_ Portland, OR
The Groans Los Angeles, CA
Grumpster Oakland, CA
Laundry Eugene, OR
Garbage Dreams Vancouver, BC, Canada
Ivy Wild Boise, ID
empty suits Boise, ID
Whippin Shitties Boise, ID
See Night San Francisco, CA
PlexusPlay San Diego, CA
Hoofless Salt Lake City, UT
NO! Boise, ID
Auragraph Los Angeles, CA
E&J Boise, ID
Autonomic Pilot Portland, OR
Ralph Nader Jazz Quartet Boise, ID
Rocci Johnson Band Boise, ID
Dendrons Chicago, IL
Serge Salt Lake City, UT
Jacq Maliq Fresno, CA
Mellisan Boulder, CO
Phono Pony Vancouver, BC, Canada
The Blaqks Boise, ID
Beverly Crusher Seattle, WA
Get Wet + Boise, ID
The Rare Forms Seattle, WA
Meltt Vancouver, BC, Canada
General Mojo's Seattle, WA
Lucid Aisle Boise, ID
White Bike Portland, OR
Alexandria Maillot Vancouver, BC, Canada
Ryan Peck Boise, ID
MDNITE Boise, ID
CJ Boyd #vanlife
Lung Cincinattie, OH
Bright Old Giant Boise, ID
Ghorot Boise, ID
Kitten Fight Boise, ID
Chief Broom Boise, ID
sstrawberry Boise, ID
Ponderay Boise, ID
Ezza Rose Portland, OR
Dustin Morris Boise, ID
Parade of Bad Guys Boise, ID
Mr Grant Olsen Boise, ID
Rodeo Screams Boise, ID
Papas Boise, ID
SunDog Anchorage, AK
Blood Party Boise, ID
Hand Trembler Boise, ID
Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine Jackson, WY
Idyltime Boise, ID
Joe Kaplow Santa Cruz, CA
10 Cent Stranger Laramie, WY
Stranger Danger Boise, ID
Good Not Great Alaska / Idaho
Low Water String Band Lander, WY
Faustina Masigat Portland, OR
Matt Dorrien Brookhaven, NY
Luka Kuplowsky Toronto, Ontario CANADA
Ryan Oxford Portland, OR
Blanchard Santa Fe, NM
Kabuki Opera House Boise, ID
tuct. & ronhepipes Boise / Portland
Deuce Parks Austin, TX
Freda Felcher Jackson, WY
The New Mood Boise, ID
Ruff Pups Boise, ID
The Boys Ranch Salt Lake City, UT
Les Fortunate Boise, ID
Dedicated Servers Boise, ID
Katana Boy Missoula MT
Mariah Priddy Boise / Los Angeles
Golder Strange Boise, ID
Illicit Nature Boise, ID
Nude Dude Boise, ID
Slurm Flirty Worm Boise, ID
College Level Boise, ID
Porcelain Tongue Boise, ID
Swim Camp Philadelphia, PA
The Simplots Boise, ID
HE/LIUM SHE/LIUM Boise, ID
Cal In Red Lansing, MI
Tim Andreae Boise, ID
Oyó Boise, ID
Banny Grove Joshua Tree, CA
KERA Los Angeles, CA
Endless Atlas Boise, ID
Cloudest Speaker Boise, ID
ACUDETH Salt Lake City, UT
Mountains Like Tidal Waves Boise, ID
Aterrima Boise, ID
Spirettes Colorado Springs, CO
Temple Canyon Seattle, WA
Ana Lete Boise, ID
Ursa Miner Alaska / Portland
Airport Strangers Alaska / Seattle / Eagle, ID
Annie Bartholomew Alaska
Long Gone John Portland, OR
Marian Call Alaska
Clinton Patterson Los Angeles, CA
WOH Club Boise, ID
Maksym Boise, ID
Oliwa Ojai, CA
Wendy Fox Boise, ID
Scoon Boise, ID
Something Spicy Boise, ID
Nichole G Los Angeles, CA
Evolushawn Boise, ID
J Wayne Boise, ID
Ivy Rosé Boise, ID
Dirtyworks Boise, ID
Phunktion Boise, ID
Auralux Boise, ID
Kaptain Boise, ID
Dose Amigos Boise, ID
Fingerprince Boise, ID
FUULS Missoula, MT
Julez Boise, ID
RU57Y ROBOT Boise, ID
Sahab Fresno, CA
Proud Titania Boise, ID
Jesse Blake Rundle Boise, ID
Tracy Morrison Boise, ID
Cabeza Boise, ID
The Scrub Oaks Salt Lake City, UT
Blackcat Fresno, CA
The Vang Basics Boise, ID
Blanket Ghost Boise, ID
DJ Fangy Boise, ID
FONSONGS Boise, ID
Killin Me Kid Boise, ID
Corduroy Blue Boise, ID
Kelsie Rose Boise, ID
Audiacide Boise, ID
Chaosmonaut Boise, ID
Neocentrics Boise, ID
VEMM Boise, ID
Captain Snafu Boise, ID
Savage Daughters Salt Lake City, UT
Blackfriar Boise, ID
The Brents Boise, ID
Bourgeoisie Beats Boise, ID
Not That Jennifer Boise, ID
Bodie Boise, ID
Speed the Pilgrim Casper, WY