Treefort Music Fest is known to go big, but its second release of music acts is over the top, with a staggering 171 new music acts being announced.
New names on the docket are Calexico, Treefort mainstay Built to Spill, local favorite Sun Blood Stories, Esmé Patterson, The Green Zoo, Acid Tongue, Grouplove and many, many more.
Beyond the music, the announcement includes updates from Storyfort (new writers include Kristen Arnett, Xuan Juliana Wang, Mary Pauline Lowry and James Renner); and Filmfort entries from Lara Jean Callagher (Clementine), Masami Kawaai's short film "TIDES" and Ben Morgan's short "Hold Onto the Moving Sky."
Here's that lineup:
- Calexico
- Grouplove
- Built To Spill
- Lightning Bolt
- Dance With The Dead
- Stealing Sheep
- Delicate Steve
- Xiu Xiu
- Sonny & The Sunsets
- Magna Carda
- Sun Blood Stories
- Prism Tats
- The Heligoats
- Esmé Patterson
- Spooky Mansion
- Spaceface
- Marshall Poole
- Steve Fulton Music
- Sunbathe
- Molly Burch
- Aan
- Boy Scouts
- Emperor X
- Lounge On Fire
- The Grizzled Mighty
- La Mexcalina
- Afrosonics
- Ian Sweet
- Oh, Rose
- Tora’dan
- Hillfolk Noir
- The Prids
- Trash Fence
- Methods Body
- The Still Tide
- Lost Lander
- Weeping Icon
- Kids
- Wray
- Foul Weather
- Armongedden
- AMS.
- Donte Thomas
- Earthlings Crew
- Madisun Proof
- Free Creatures
- Ten-Speed Music/Isaac Pierce
- Kainalu
- Inaiah Lujan
- Brooke Would
- Izaak Opatz
- Whipporwill
- Lonesome Jetbnoat Ramberls
- Mike Coykendall
- Kassi Valazza
- Rider & Rolling Thunder
- Acid Tongue
- Sea Moya
- aka Belle
- Dodgy Mountain Men
- Necking
- MONSTERWATCH
- Husbands
- Toy Zoo
- James Plane Wreck
- Krystos
- Tres Leches
- Ranges
- Tallies
- The Love Bunch
- Robert Shredford
- Serpentfoot
- No Swoon
- Windoe
- Glove
- No Aloha
- buttstuff
- Dear Rabbit
- Storie Grubb
- Brent Amaker DeathSquad
- No Good
- Bread & Circus
- No Touch
- Wet Nights
- Lloyd and Saviour
- Family Worship Center
- Ultra Diamonds
- Cat Hoch
- Sea’s Apprentice
- Moon Palace
- People With Bodies
- Dirt Russell
- Angel
- Messimer
- THEM.
- Andrew Dixon RAGE
- Raccoon Tour
- Black Bolt
- Rachaels Children
- Blood Lemon
- Nightmare Blue
- 36?
- queen boychild
- Tag Along Friend
- Fast Times
- The Green Zoo
- Brent Penny
- Up is the Down is the
- Death Hags
- Denim Casket
- Ingrown
- Knuckle Pups
- Burl Haggard
- Gipsy Moonrise
- Chris King & The Gutterballs
- The Pine Hearts
- Old Death Whisper
- Heather Meuleman
- Gregory Rawlins
- Rory Van James
- Pure Ivy
- Bodies on the Beach
- Tycoon Machete
- An American Forrest
- Lindsey Hunt
- New Move
- Trouble Town
- Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes
- The Jerkwadz
- Troyject
- Hummingbird of Death
- Another Man Out The Window
- Callithumpian
- George Washing Machine
- Tommy Alexander Band
- Rejection Pact
- Rhythmic Friction
- Mother Yeti
- Margo Cilker
- Connor Jay Liess & The Aldape Bootstompers
- Roadie
- Fretland
- The Brankas
- Mains & Monitors
- Groggy Bikini
- Tambalka
- Bone Haus
- RahKeem
- High Pine Whiskey Yell
- Charlie & The Changelings
- Blakadaar
- By Fire & Sword
- Kissay
- Oh Lonesome Ana
- Hallowed Oak
- Vanna Oh!
- Winter Forever
- _m a n e_
- The Groans
- Grumpster
- Laundry
- Garbage Dreams
- Ivy Wild
- empty suits
- Whippin Shitties
- See Night
- Palomas
- PlexusPlay
- Hoofless
- NO!
- Burd