It's not even the holidays yet, but here is your first present: The first release of what and who’s coming to Treefort 11.
Heading into its second decade, the annual music festival held in downtown Boise announced the first wave of the lineup that’s coming to the City of Trees in March. The list includes “all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and (renowned) artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries,” it said in an official Treefort press release.
Treefort Music Fest Co-founder Eric Gilbert said there are some highlights in the release to take special note of.
One of the five headliners is country star and author Margo Price, "the first more country-leaning headliner we've ever had," Gilbert said. She not only will be performing on the main stage, which will now be located in Julia Davis Park, she will also be reading from her book at Storyfort. "Maybe We'll Make It: A Memoir," is a poignant story about Price's life. According to a review on goodreads.com, it is "a memoir of loss, motherhood, and the search for artistic freedom in the midst of the agony experienced by so many aspiring musicians: bad gigs and long tours, rejection and sexual harassment, too much drinking and barely enough money to live on." The other headliners are:
Another detail announced in the release that local fans will appreciate is that it mark the grand opening of the new Treefort Music Hall at Capitol and Broad streets, currently under construction. "We're pressing hard," Gilbert said. "It's going to be ready." The new venue will accommodate Treefort artists in the main, downstairs area, but in case you were wondering, the rooftop bar will not be open until later in the spring, Gilbert said.
In addition, the forts will be expanding and adding don't-miss events. For instance, comedian Tig Notaro, who has a Grammy for Best Comedy Album (2017) and has had her own stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO, will be headlining Comedyfort and will perform on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at The Egyptian Theatre.
Gilbert said this first wave of music artists is a pretty diverse lineup. One of the music groups, 208 Natives, is made up of three Indigenous artists, including one, Doggface 208, who went viral from a TikTok he made while skateboarding, "vibing to Fleetwood Mac," and swigging cranberry. In 208 Natives, he represents the Arapaho nation; D.R.G represents the Navajo nation; and Dino represents the Shoshone Bannock. Their sound is old school hip-hop.
Other performers announced in the first wave include: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Leikeli47, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Cautious Clay, Ani DiFranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tom The Mail Man, and Lady Wray, among others. The full first-wave lineup is available at treefortmusicfest.com/2023-wave-1.
Gilbert said the final lineup will probably top out with around 400 to 500 bands. And while that may seem like a lot, he said they vet the musicians and turn down a good number of them. "We get thousands of submissions from all over the world," he said. "We say no more than we say yes." And, of the 400 - 500 who do make it, there is a high number of local representation. "We had more than 300 local submissions last year," Gilbert said, "and we had about 150 artists in the festival. There's a lot of talent around here. There's a really strong energy in the music scene and new talent of all ages. It's an exciting time. It's a good time to be a musician."
Submissions are still open for Treefort 11. Bands, artists, and creators can submit to be considered for the music lineup, or for any of the forts: Alefort, Artfort, Comedyfort, Dragfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, and Yogafort. For more information and to apply, visit treefortmusicfest.com/submit.
Treefort is also seeking volunteers for the upcoming festival. In the last decade, more than 3,000 volunteers have helped make Treefort happen. Volunteers work 15 hours (three shifts) during the festival and receive a five-day Festival Pass and a t-shirt. Learn more and apply to volunteer at treefortmusicfest.com/volunteer.
Now entering its second decade, the festival's longevity has increased its credibility and more and more are flocking to it, said Gilbert. "We've definitely seen an uptick of interest in the festival. … We're getting a lot of interest from the national and international (music festival) industry," he said. "I would suggest people buy tickets sooner rather than later."
Treefort 11 passes
Festival passes are on sale now. Five-day festival passes are $250, Zipline passes are $420, and Under 21 passes are $150. Single day, main stage, and fort badge tickets will be available in the coming months. Kids age 12 and under are free to attend with an adult passholder. For more information and to purchase tickets to Treefort 11, visit treefortmusicfest.com/tickets.