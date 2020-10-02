Jeremy Jensen has been making music as the band The Very Most for almost 20 years. He’s also worked in other bands and projects but, he’s always kept in the studio and now he has a new album out called “Needs Help” that has a bunch of different singers on it both local and international.
“What happened is that I always lay down the instrumentals first and the recordings ended up being in keys I couldn’t sing,” said Jensen.” So I though here’s an opportunity to reach out and have some great vocalists I know sing for me.”
The Very Most is a Boise based indie-pop group that people should give a listen to. Since 2003 the band has been making music and touring both nationally and internationally. “Needs Help” is the bands first new album since 2014 has 12 songs and releases on Friday, Oct. 9. It’s also available for pre-order on the website.
A Canadian label called Lost Sound Tapes, as well as a Spanish label, Kocliko Records, will release the album. Jensen said he titled it “Needs Help’ because it reflects that he needed help to finish it and also because of that old saying, “that guy needs help.”
“It’s about my internal struggles with working on self-care,” said Jensen. “All the songs were written around the same time and also have a lot to do with my struggles and insecurities as a parent or how we fret about the future.”
Jensen even got his daughter and her friend on the album playing clarinet and flute. He said this album is a bit different from previous releases because they’ve had more of orchestral input and there’s also a lot of ukulele on the tracks. Jensen plays and records everything himself in the studio and it seems to be a style that works for him and his fans.
The cool thing about The Very Most as with a lot of indie-pop, is that the music is light and rather uplifting sounding but it’s coupled with lyrics that are oftentimes a lot deeper and that was a sentiment echoed by some of the singers on the album.
Jenson was able to recruit an impressive list of guest singers, Melanie Whittle from the band The Hermit Crabs based out of Scotland, Kristine Capua from Tiny Fireflies in Portland, Cristina Quesada a solo artist based out of Paris, Gerri White from Arts & Leisure from Sacramento, Sally Jati from Starry Eyed Cadet in San Francisco, Sarah Lowenbot from Thee Ahs in Vancouver, Ashley Eriksson and Eli Moore from Lake in Washington, Adam and Darcie based out of California and Gia Trotter from Mostly Muff and 12x2 in Boise.
Trotter and Jensen have played together on projects for many years and she said she might be the longest standing singer in his revolving door of vocalists.
“His song-writing style is amazing and I don’t think people give him enough credit,” said Trotter. “He’s not only prolific but his lyrics are really complex and provide a complete tapestry.”
She said musically she’s drawn to his lyrics, which she finds highly relatable, very accessible and smart. “This might be my favorite album of his, he really dove deep.”
So many pop songs are written about romantic love or other obvious cliché’s and the album is a refreshing listen of songs that aren’t about those things. Whittle, from The Hermit Crabs, met Jensen in 2009 on My Space and they’ve worked on many projects including when the band played New York City and had Jensen and his drummer play with the band. She sang on the song “The Thing You Like About Yourself (Is Hurting You)” and wrote it continues to be a pleasure to work with Jensen.
“I definitely think this release of his has a lot of soul searching in it,” wrote Whittle in an email, “it tells you a little bit more about him as a person. I think that’s the beauty of indie-pop- it’s sunny and jangly sounding but the lyrics can deal with quite dark subjects.”
Stanza from “The Thing You Like About Yourself (Is Hurting You)”
Trying harder.
Always trying harder.
All your organs will fail, and
You’ll never know why.
The album will be available on all streaming platforms and in CD and cassette.