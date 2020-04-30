As one of the founding stores behind Record Store Day, The Record Exchange is a staple of downtown Boise that holds near-legendary status around the country for its role in promoting physical media.
The advent of the pandemic, however, briefly had The RX on its heels; and it closed up shop and rescheduled RSD for mid-June. As the State of Idaho and the City of Boise have begun the phased reopening of businesses, RSD has adopted a similar tack, announcing a series of RSD Drops—three releases staggered monthly, in lieu of a one-day celebration.
In its official announcement, RSD wrote that "Record Store Day will look very different this year, but supporting indie record stores may be more important than ever."
The "drops" are slated for Saturdays Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24, each corresponding with the release of RSD exclusives, and followed by a Black Friday event in November.
There has been no word yet on whether RSD would return to its traditional format in 2021.