For nearly two months, the proverbial windows have been dark at The Record Exchange. Long Boise's only record store, The RX shut its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, it's itching to reopen. In a newsletter issued May 22, The RX announced it would unlock the gate for limited shopping on Wednesday, May 27.
The reopening will include several new rules and caveats:
- Masks are required for all customers
- Shoppers must sanitize their hands upon entering the building
- Shoppers must maintain at least 6 feet of social distance at all times
- The building will have a 10-customer capacity
- Transactions will be conducted electronically—cards and Apple Pay only, no cash
- The espresso bar will be open for take-out orders only
- Dogs have been banned from the store
- Personal bags like backpacks and reusable coffee vessels will not be permitted
"We understand that not everyone in the community subscribes to these practices, but as proprietors we reserve the right to enact policies that we believe are in the best interests of our store," wrote Director of Marketing and Promotions Chad Dryden in the release.
New rules for how The RX buys used media will be released next week.
The shop will continue to sell media hands-free, and customers can still buy online or by phone (208-344-8010).