The Record Exchange announced that The French Tips will perform an album release preview set in celebration of their new album "All the Rage" at 6pm Thursday, May 12. As always, this Record Exchange in-store event is free and all ages.
"All the Rage" will be available for purchase at the event ahead of its May 13 release date! The band's official album release party will be held on Friday, May 13 at Neurolux.
ABOUT THE FRENCH TIPS
What began as an avenue for releasing pent-up rage through music has evolved into a refuge from the personal and collective challenges of being a human over the past five years. The French Tips fuel their sound with an abundance of influences. Punk rock, post-punk, disco, dance, pop, funk, surf and doo-wop are infused into the garage rock sound they have honed over two albums.
Released in 2019, It's the Tips is an eight-song ripper with heavy hooks and fevered dance beats that drive songs aching with righteous rage. A veritable feast of fourth wave feminist anthems, punk rock bangers and surfy love songs.
Their sophomore album releasing May 13, 2022, features a gaudy pink cake brought to life by the talented Boise cake artist Sugar Librarian on its cover. From the press release: "'All the Rage' is a fire starter wrapped in pink cream. The record is a multi-course meal with pulsing dance beats, heavy guitar riffage and the nimble interweaving vocals of the three musicians. The result is a worthy successor to their first record."