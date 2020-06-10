‘Rise Up’ Boise
On June 2, Boise held a candlelight vigil for George Floyd. During the vigil organizers read aloud from a list of Black people killed by police. Afterward, local activist and musician Leta Harris Neustaedter sang “Rise Up.”
“The verses of the song speak to the fatigue of the Black community,” said Neustaedter. “It felt like the song spoke to the emotional state of the people.”
“Rise Up,” originally sung by Andra Day and written by Day and Jenn Decilveo, was released in 2015. Day originally wrote the song as a kind of prayer for a friend who was diagnosed with cancer, but the Black Lives Matter movement has embraced the song as an anthem. In an interview in Time Magazine, Day said that use of her song has been an honor.
Neustaedter chose the song for its action of rising up in the chorus. She changed some words that made the song more applicable and, she felt, respectful to the vigil.
“I did it intentionally because I wanted to replace the idea of hope with action. I’m not a big fan of hope: I’m a fan of action,” she said. “That’s what we need.”
She also changed a part in the second verse of the song: “When the silence isn’t quiet and it feels like it’s getting hard to breathe and I know you feel like dying.” Neustaedter changed the lyric to “I can’t breathe,” and “our brothers and sisters are dying.”
Neustaedter said she changed the lyrics while at the vigil and hearing all the names read aloud. Earlier she had planted a question in her mind about modifying the words. She said it didn’t feel right to say you feel like you can’t breathe at a vigil where a man was killed because he literally could not breathe.
“I thought, ‘How do I make this the most clear to people?’” said Neustaedter. “It’s sickening to me that the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’ is known to be the thing Black men say as they’re being killed by the police.”
— By Tracy Bringhurst