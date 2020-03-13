Audiophiles will have to wait two more months to celebrate Record Store Day. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the U.S. the day has been moved to Saturday, June 20, according to a press release from The Record Exchange.
The Record Exchange looks forward to participating and will release updates and announcements on its website. It will also put into place public health precautions and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, the State of Idaho and the City of Boise.
The store will remain open, and will put in place additional sanitary measures to ensure public safety, including disinfecting surfaces in the store, stocking at all counters with hand sanitizer and monitoring employee health. For folks who love music but worry about leaving the house, customers can order media from The Record Exchange's online store for in-store hold or pickup.