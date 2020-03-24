Radio Boise is a pleasant respite from day to day troubles in any climate but in the current pandemic, community radio is more important than ever. Station managers have decided despite the COVID-19 spread, the radio station announced on March 23 that it will remain on-air with as much live content as possible to serve the community.
“Music has the power to provide a shelter from stress,” wrote Station General Manager Jessica Evett in a press release. “We know our DJs and their playlists are a soothing influence that make us all feel closer, despite being apart.”
There has been an increase in calls and emails to the station, and Radio Boise hopes that staying on-air can comfort listeners.
“Offering a musical oasis from the outside world is always a top priority—but especially needed now,” wrote Evett.