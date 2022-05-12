Since 1992, local indy band Built to Spill has been making music — and making fans around the world. Doug Martsch, who formed the band, has constantly rotated the other members. The result is a sound that’s familiar and comforting to fans but also exciting and fresh because of the way new players contribute to the music.
There’s a new lineup of members this year that are now touring with Martsch: Melanie Radford from Blood Lemon on bass and Teresa Esquerra from Prism Bitch on drums.
But prior to the pandemic in 2019, Martsch was touring and working with members of the Brazillian band Oruã, including Lê Almeida, João Luiz and João Casaes.
The new album is produced by Martsch, mixed by Martsch, Almeida, Casaes, and Josh Lewis, and mastered by Mell Dettmer. “When The Wind Forgets Your Name” releases Friday, Sept. 9 on Sub Pop Records. People can pre-order the album on Sub Pop’s website. The cover art was done by Alex Graham and a single, “Gonna Lose,” with accompanying music video, recently dropped. BTS has also scheduled a massive tour and fans can expect to hear some new songs from the album added into the line-up.
Boise Weekly interviewed Martsch and Almeida from Oruã about the upcoming release and what’s in store for the future. This week’s Q & A features Martsch; look for the conversation with Almeida in the May 19 BW.
The new album is out on Sept. 9, how is it different from your previous work?
I think the main thing that sets this album apart from the past albums is the Brazilian guys playing drums and bass. That and the fact that it was recorded at home rather than in a studio by myself without an engineer.
The music was recorded with the guys from Oruã — does changing members change the band’s sound very much? Or do you find that it kind of amalgamates into something similar every time?
Changing members definitely changes the way the music sounds. Of course, there is some continuity because of my voice and guitar playing, but every person involved in the record makes a difference — engineers, producers, and, of course, musicians.
I really like the song “Fool’s Gold” and there’s a cool one that sounds a bit reggaeish, but what are some of your favorite songs on the album?
I don’t know that I have a favorite. We recorded 15 or so songs and we chose nine of them.
The tour you’re on now is with new members, both women, and the bands you’re touring with also have a lot of women in them. Did you go about that conscientiously and, if so, can you explain?
I prefer music made by women so it was definitely a conscious decision to have women in Built to Spill and in the support bands.
When Oruã comes (back) on tour with you in September, is there a possibility of you all playing together on stage? I just think that would be pretty sweet.
DM: Ha! We’ll see … .