Cornell Johnson, aka Zero, is a Boise-based hip-hop artist who should get some more love around town for his music. He recently dropped a new album — “L.I.F.E” — and had a release party at the Knitting Factory on April 20. Boise Weekly interviewed Zero via email to learn about the album, what he has planned for the future and all the support he’s had along the way. The following has been gently edited.
Please explain the type of music you make, who makes your beats and how long you’ve been making music?
I aim to create Conscious Hip-Hop. I’m all about content and quality, so creating music that holds truths is very important to me. My beats are produced by the magnificent Doc Woolf, Nick Minor and Tony Nolasco, all phenomenal producers in the Treasure Valley area. I’ve been creating music for about 10 years now.
Tell us about the new album and how it differs from previous projects?
The new album is called “L.I.F.E.” featuring artists such as Axiom Tha Wyze, Dave the Fave of Dedicated Servers, Wins of Knwbdy and many more. I’ve been working on this album since 2019, pre-COVID and just like everyone around the world, much was put on hold; my music was thrown into hiatus. Over the course of the quarantine, I had made peace with my demons and continue to heal in sobriety but also had to deal with some of the hardest situations I had ever faced. Sadly, my mom had passed on Sept. 8, 2020. Just two days after my birthday. I had stopped writing for some time after she passed because my idea of creation was gone. But I listened to the silence and heard her voice. Though she’s not here physically … she’s here, ya know? I finally started recording again in early 2021 but then I was asked to go on a trip of a lifetime and in September 2021 I had the honor to explore Iceland; that trip completely change my perspective on life and music. Here we are 2022, I‘ve revised lyrics, changed beats and re-recorded the project; now it’s ready to share with the world.
I feel this project differs from the rest because this time I actually produced the whole album by myself — the recording, the mixing and mastering, all of it I did myself. The only thing I didn’t do is create the beats. That’s just not one of my talents, haha.
What can people expect from you in the future?
I am forever growing and learning; in the future you can expect the elevated ME. I think since I have come to terms with my mom’s passing, my lust for creation has grown exponentially. I really do love to inspire; I love to create hope for people and I love to create stories through lyricism. Now, there’ll be more albums with more collaborative projects to follow now that I embrace being a part of a local collective of artists here in the Northwest.
Anything you want to add?
Two things actually. Like to share with you guys a little about the artists (who are) a part of the show if I may:
Ishan Tha Alchemist: Ishan Tha Alchemist (Keegan Bonnell) is an Idaho-raised musical talent, and record producer. Taking music quality in Boise to a new level. Working together with local artists and creatives, Tha Alchemist is pioneering new, experimental sounds and aesthetics within his craft. With a new focus on diversity, and production quality, he has abandoned his previous projects in aim to produce a 33 song album under his legal composer name “Keegan Bonnell.”
Lyric: Lyricallashea is an artist that is all about positive influence — she brings the concept of love, confidence and affection to life, in her music. She is a charismatic inspiration, and she is a role model. Lyricallashea fosters and uplifts the inner beauty found in every human being. With empowering lyrics and her universal musical flows, she’s guaranteed to bring the energy to your venue. She seeks to show women in Hip Hop in a different light, rather than what has been commonly popularized in the media. Lyricallashea wants to bring class and elegance to her performance and great entertainment via her heavy hitting songs and her cold punch lines. So “Watch out,” Lyricallashea’s music will make you dance your woes away, while you strut and sway, her music heals the soul, and makes you shimmy and shake.
Devin Bryant aka Devin B.: A hip-hop artist based out of Boise and has been performing and making music for 20 years. His first love of music came with drumming, eventually becoming part of various bands until branching out and going solo with hip-hop music. He first stepped on the scene in 2013 where he performed his first show for a crowd of 20 people. Since then, he has performed for artists such as Wyclef Jean, Petey Pablo, T.I., Afroman and Young M.A. while in front of thousands of people.
TNYG: Antonio Garcia better known as TNYG, an American rapper, audio engineer and producer. Way before falling in love with making music, his family knew he was destined to be on stage from an early age. As the years went on, he has developed an unwavering passion for his craft and is determined to impact the world, starting with his community, through his music.
Madisun Proof: Madisun Proof is an independent artist from Boise. A well-accomplished recording artist and performer, this culturally influential 208 “them-cee” expresses a conscious rap-style with hints of soul and jazz. Influences include Atmosphere, Amy Winehouse, Reverie and the most educated, Ms. Lauryn Hill. A three-time returning artist at the Boise Music Festival and Treefort Music Festival, opening for headliners like Rhapsody, Oddisee, Baby Eazy-E (E3) and Grieves.
Knwbdy: Knwbdy is an alternative hip-hop duo based in Boise. Known for their high energy performance, melodic tones, & engaging lyrics, they have quickly turned their “conversation music” into a staple of their style. Knwbdy seeks to connect people of all backgrounds and walks of life with their art & invite them into the “#knwbdyparty” experience.
Secondly:
As of March 18 I became three years sober. I have not been able to say that since I was 9 years old when I started drinking. We all go through things in life and we all have a back story that defines Who We Are. But I truly believe in my heart, we are the authors of our stories, not the characters. So we get to dictate the outcome, because the only one that can make that choice is us, right? The slogan, you never know who’s watching, I promise you, it is old as time but it is as true as real love. What I truly want to add, is a little bit of Hope into the day of the person reading this! You feel good, the people around you so good. The people around you feel good, the community feels good and so on and so forth. Welcome to the healing hour.
Credits:
Cady, Makayla and Kairi — Daddy loves you so much and I am unbelievably proud of you little turds. You are lights in a dark world, keep being awesome.
Mike Fynn Crosby: The Bossman at the Knitting Factory. This man has always taken care of the locals on the scene and made us feel like Superstars. Without this man, this honestly would not be possible and I am forever grateful to him.
Axiom Tha Wyze: My partner-in-crime. He has been with me just about every step of the way of this musical Journey as I his and that man is my brother. I am the man I am today because of that man. Thank you for pushing me to be better than yesterday.
Max Pham Nguyen: My younger Big Brother. He asked me within the first two weeks of my journey in sobriety what makes this different from any other time that I’ve tried before, and so I gave him my reasons. He looked at me and said he believed me. He has always been there without being there, if that makes sense and I’m grateful to you brother.
Kayla Bullion: We came into each other’s lives the most opportune time. We were both in our stages of healing and somehow we have brought each other closer to the brink of peace and I look forward to continuing this journey with you forever, I love you.
People can get more information on Zero’s Facebook page.