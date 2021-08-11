Local musicians Devin McComas and Kelsey Swope have been in a slew of bands and musical projects over the years. McComas received a grant from the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund and the resulting project is called “Still Here.” It features a bunch of other local musicians as well. BW interviewed McComas and Swope via email to learn how the project came together and what people can expect from it.
BW: Can you please tell the readers what bands or other projects you are involved in.
Devin McComas: Cigarette Speedway, Preakedness, formerly Toy Zoo.
Kelsey Swope: Bijouxx, Purring Mantis
BW: You received a grant from the CCC fund, please explain what you wanted to put together.
DM: I had been kicking around this idea for a couple years for a “song circle” of sorts, where people would record stuff in their bedrooms then ship the songs to other musicians to be produced and mixed by them (in their bedrooms). So when I applied for the grant from the CCC fund, it seemed like the perfect time to make it happen. I figured everyone would be sitting on their hands/staring into the abyss, so we might as well try and make a record out of it. I wanted to work with some of my favorite musicians in Boise and make something unique. I hope that we did.
The general idea was that everyone writes two songs during quarantine, then mixes two other people’s songs as well. Everyone had a different level of experience and comfort recording and mixing, which I think added to the fun. Some people came in with a very bare bones sketch of a song and let the other person kind of fill in the blanks, some came in with a totally fleshed out orchestrated thing. Some folks had all the plug-ins and tricks and some folks just kind of did what they do.
KS: One of the requirements for this project was to create two songs during quarantine. They couldn’t be songs written before the pandemic. It was nice to have a focus that felt collective at a time that was so isolating. It was fun to start hearing songs as they rolled in, emailing each other what they were about and in general, seeing how the rest of the group was using our project to get thru such a weird time. I think most of us tried new things, stuck to the brief and worked really hard to present solid songs to each other. The thing about group projects is there’s always one person who doesn’t do the work. Wah wah. Haha!
It’s a special and challenging thing to take someone else’s songs, mix them, and produce them in a way that is your own while also keeping the original artist in mind. It was a nice practice in trusting one’s self. Also, the album cover is a collage of photos we all felt made us happy during 2020.
BW: How did the project all come together, I know it’s a bit unusual — and how did you approach the other musicians?
DM: I knew immediately that I wanted to work with Kelsey and Nick, since we have made some great stuff together in the past. I have always admired Cricket’s work as Tag Along Friend, and I also thought their super unique sound could be fun applied to other people’s stuff. I think that Frankie and I had run into each other a few times in the quarantine era of the pandemic and nerded out on each other’s stuff. I think Blake and Kelsey were podded up together and work together super well so that just clicked. Finally, I think the world of Jared and his sound engineering ability, so I talked him into mastering something for his first time. There is a super wide range of vibe, taste and technique between all parties, so it definitely was fun to listen to it evolve from everyone’s initial songs to the fleshed out and sometimes off the wall end products that they became.
BW: What’s the name of the project and who are the other people playing on it?
DM: Project is called “Still Here”. Kelsey Swope from Bijouxx and Purring Mantis; Blake Green, from Beau Kenison, Lunar Temple and formerly Wolvserpent; Cricket from Tag Along Friend, Butt Stuff, Death Matches of a Grade School Nightmare; Frankie Tillo from Thick Business; Nick Archibald from Cigarette Speedway, Wend, Angel Abaya, LED, the list goes on … Mastered by Jared Goodpaster, Boise Rock School/ Ponderay.
BW: The pandemic has been hard for musicians, was this in any way a cathartic project for everyone involved? And where can people find it?
DM: When the quarantine started, I don’t know that I really played or wrote music for a couple months. It was really bizarre to go from seeing and playing shows, trying to tour and putting out records to nothing at all. It was just easier to kind of turn off that part of my life. It was a real struggle to get to a creative place because I just didn’t want to deal with what was happening around me. Once we got this project up and rolling, it definitely motivated me to spend some time in my zone and maybe process what the hell was happening. I didn’t explicitly ask people to write about their quarantine experience, but it seemed kind of unavoidable that it made it into the songs.
Once again, Project is called “Still Here” and can be found at our bandcamp page: stillhereboise.bandcamp.com.