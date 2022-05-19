Lê Almeida is the frontman for Brazilian psychedelic indy band Oruã. He toured and recorded with Built to Spill in 2019 and the result is a new album called “When The Wind Forgets Your Name,” out on Friday, Sept. 9 on Sub Pop Records. A single, “Gonna Lose,” with accompanying music video recently dropped. Besides the new album, single and video with Built to Spill, Almeida also has several other projects in the works with his band and even had a documentary titled ”BATEVOLTA” created about one of Oruã’s shows.
Boise Weekly interviewed him via email to get his take on the new Built to Spill album, what his band is working on and what’s on the horizon.
Can you tell me about the single and video just released and what you guys contributed?
First of all, I would like to say that I am very happy and radiant with this work. I think the video was amazing. … This is one of my favorite tracks on the record. it’s a very enveloping groove.
What can you say about the upcoming album release?
I have great memories of when we started recording this record. I like to create a particular relationship with a record as the recordings go on. The recordings of this record in Boise created a new universe for us who lived outside our country for about three months. Spending a month living in Boise, recording a record with Built to Spill, and playing pool most nights with new friends after hours in the studio was like living in a movie. A crazy movie but with sense.
Explain the new documentary about Oruã a bit?
A documentary was recently released by young people from São Paulo who recorded the first post-pandemic show of Oruã in October 2021, held at the door of our concert space in Rio, Escritório. It was an incredible event with a lot of people meeting again after a long hazy time of pandemic. The documentary was directed by Rodrigo Ribeyro and Otto Dardenne.
What is happening in the future? Are you guys going to tour in the states too?
We are currently confirmed to tour with BTS in September and are arranging a tour in August with Las Nubes, another in October with Blood Lemon and a final tour with Laminate between October and December. In between these dates we plan to do some shows in Boise!
Also, “Íngreme,” Oruã’s new record will soon be released on vinyl by IFB Records from Florida. In Europe it comes out on cassette in Berlin on a new label called Cassetten Dienst.
