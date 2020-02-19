Walk by Immanuel Lutheran Church any given day and you’ll probably find a gathering of parishioners, but one day a month, the small, 110-year-old cathedral turns into a music venue. It’s a pretty building, one of the older structures in the downtown corridor, and the inside is classic early 20th-century church architecture: high arched ceilings, lath walls and stained glass windows.
“I kind of wanted to hold a place that’s sacred in its own right but magical,” said Will Campbell, the owner of the music venue he runs inside the church, Acoustic Alchemy studios.
Campbell has been around the music business for nearly 30 years. He has worked on projects with Prince, including the movie Purple Rain, and a number of other artists. He did sound work for the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, too. When he moved to Boise a few years ago, he was impressed with the music scene, but said there wasn’t a place for people to appreciate music without distraction.
“I guess the first thing I realized was how much music was here in Boise,” he said.
The birth of Acoustic Alchemy happened somewhat by accident. He was setting up sound for his wife before a church event and his friend, a fellow sound engineer, was helping. As he walked around, his friend kept clapping and snapping his fingers.
“He said, ‘Whoa, this place is perfect for music,’” Campbell said. “It resonates so well with instruments and vocals.”
After that he approached the church and asked if he could set up a small music venue to host shows semi-regularly, once or twice a month. The church board allowed him to do it on a trial basis, and he hosts monthly shows for the past few years. Presenting music acts there doubles as outreach for the church, bringing in a diverse group of people who might not have known about Immanuel Lutheran before, too, Campbell said.
He typically hosts national touring acts, but will occasionally have a local group perform. His next show is Boise-based klezmer troupe The Moody Jews on Friday, Feb. 21. The acts that come through are typically acoustic acts, or performing acoustically for the night. Campbell said the reaction from the audience and the bands is generally very positive.
He tries to keep the price reasonable, too, with entry to most shows running between $25 and $30, he said. Ultimately, Campbell wanted to craft a space free from distraction to appreciate the music. He doesn’t serve booze, either.
“After the first couple of shows, I was noticing how engaged the musicians were with the audience,” he said.
The shows have a structure. First, the band or artist will play for roughly an hour, then after a short intermission, Campbell goes through a 15-20 minute question-and-answer session with the band, and then a 45-minute set follows.
“Usually after the Q&A they feel a lot more relaxed and connected to the people,” he said.
The musicians have noticed the acoustics of the space, and even talked about experimenting with new sounds or retooling how they play their music after hearing it resonate through the church halls.
“It doesn’t echo all over,” he said. “The clarity is a lot more sharper.”