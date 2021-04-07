Local hip-hop producer Weighn Beats, Chris Christopherson, has been at work making beats and just released his 18th album titled, It’s Just Business.
“This is my fourth installment to my Hip Hopumentary series,” said Christopherson. “It’s a collection of dark eerie music made over the course of this year. It’s mixed with a combination of interviews and wire taps chopped up and arranged to fit the song format. Each song features a mafia member or person related to a member of the mafia.”
It’s Just Business was released March 21 on Bandcamp. The album has 12 tracks and was produced, mixed and mastered by Christopherson. The sound may be darker, but the album has a chill vibe with beats that mix well with interviews and wire taps. Christopherson said he’s gotten a little obsessed with the mafia, and he and his co-worker eventually came up with the idea to mix the interviews with music. His co-worker is also the only person who rhymes on the album. The bio on Bandcamp identifies him as “the secret Italian.”
Each song on the album has a different theme, and the intro describes the murder scene of a well-known mafia boss as described by the coroner who’s performing the autopsy. “My favorite track off of this album is the first song after the intro called The Initiation,” said Christopherson. “It features a boss turned informant named Jimmy Fratianno where he describes the initiation process into the mafia.”
Christopherson also said that the song “Notable Guns” comes from an interesting story and features an FBI wire tap recorded conversation between the mobster Lefty Ruggiero and Donnie Brasco, an FBI agent that infiltrated the mob over the course of six years.
“I enjoyed making this album very much,” said Christopherson. “It allowed me to really dive deep into some rabbit holes on the internet containing all of this mafia info and interviews. I believe people will enjoy it based on the unique subject matter that most people are not up on. It’s something you can easily sit back and do work or homework and listen to in the background.”