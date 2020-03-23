If spending more time at home has got you looking for new music to sample, check out local hip hop group E&J. Jason D (Jason Duncan) and Eleven (David Maxwell) are both pillars in Boise’s hip hop community. Their third studio album Strike Back will be available starting March 23 on Bandcamp.
Jason D is also the host of Radio Boise show The Wreck and Eleven consistently delivers smart and focused lyrics. Their sound reflects their love of socially conscious boom bap hip-hop that made up the East Coast sound in the '80s and '90s.
In the interests of making their music as readily available as possible, the group has opted for a name-your-price model, and have released a video for the song “It’s Like That."