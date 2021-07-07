Cycling enthusiasts have something to get "spoked on" because the Twilight Criterium is coming back to Boise this year. Last year the annual event was postponed due to COVID and now it has returned for its 34th year.
“We are eager to bring the crit back to downtown and showcase world class cycling in Idaho. We want everyone to know that health and safety are a priority, so we will be thoughtful and do so appropriately,” said Race Director Mike Cooley.
The Twilight Criterium begins on Saturday, July 10 in downtown Boise. The event lasts all weekend long. The criterium hosts professional women's and men's cycling road races and also has a celebrity Boise Greenbelt race, a kids race, amateur races and fan and vendor expo's at Cecil D. Andrus Park. In addition, during the Twilight Criterium, the Challenged Athletes Foundation will host four Paralympic Cycling National Championship events: time trial, criterium, relay and road race.
This year the race begins with Twilight Trifecta - Criterium Kickoff!, a free event at JUMP this Friday at 4 p.m. People can register to participate at bikereg.com and get more information on the criteriums Facebook page or at downtownboise.org.
The event is sponsored by Bailey and Glasser LLP, Georges Cycles, Bronco Motors, Micron, the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, St. Luke's, Hotel 43, the Courtyard by Marriot Downtown, Washington Federal, Simplot, the City of Boise Parks and Recreation department, Proud Source Water, Mission 43, U.S. Paralympics Cycling, the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Downtown Boise Association.
Longtime sponsor Bronco Motors will have a display on Capitol and Bannock and give out swag to cyclists. “We’re glad to see events happening again and are fortunate to support Twilight Criterium. This event celebrates cyclists of all abilities and unveils many people to the fun and healthy lifestyle of cycling,” said Grant Petersen, Jr., president and CEO of Bronco Motors.
Additionally, sponsorship was helped out by new companies like Bailey and Glasser LLP. “All of us at Bailey Glasser are excited about sponsoring this year’s Boise Twilight Criterium,” said Benjamin Schwartzman, partner at Bailey Glasser. “We know how much this race means to the Boise community, and to its growing role as a regional / national destination for elite sports and recreation. We could not be more thrilled to support such a signature event.”