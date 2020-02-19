Gary Wilson’s ‘Resurrection’
Gary Wilson has played music since he was a child, but it wasn’t until he was well into his 20s before Wilson became himself.
“I always say it took me until I was about 24 or 23 until I really turned into Gary Wilson,” he said.
Wilson, an experimental jazz and pop artist originally from Endicott, New York, is surging again in the music world. He plays Boise’s Neurolux Saturday, Feb. 22, with his band Part Time, and Bryson Cone. Tickets are $13 in advance or $15 at the door.
His music is odd, obscure and captivating. His new album, Tormented, was released this month. Wilson’s first major breakout was his 1977 album, You Think You Really Know Me. In the years that ensued, Wilson fell further from the public eye, but he wasn’t done making music. He toiled in obscurity, occasionally getting a shout from more popular artists like Beck, who performed some of Wilson’s music in the ‘90s.
“I didn’t really disappear, just no one was paying attention to what I was doing,” Wilson said. “A lot of it had to do with no one was paying attention during those years.”
Now, Wilson is coming back around, calling it his resurrection. He was featured on Earl Sweatshirt’s album, I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, and he earned the admiration of Odd Future standout Tyler, The Creator.
The internet has undoubtedly turned some things for the worse, but for Wilson, it opened up avenues for new musicians, himself included. It wasn’t always that way. In fact, when Wilson was a kid trying to make music in rural New York, he had to ship individual demos to record labels, over and over.
“Especially when I was in a small town, I self-financed my own records,” he said.
The years between his stints in the public eye have been far from peachy. Wilson said those were some of the toughest years, but things are on an upturn.
“Follow the golden rule,” Wilson said. “Try to be happy.”
—Xavier Ward