At the end of 2009, the United States—the whole world, really—reeled from the onslaught of the Great Recession. Then-President Barack Obama was touting the Affordable Care Act, which he would sign into law the next year, and, locally, the first edition of Idaho Ho Ho was released, with proceeds benefiting the Women’s & Children’s Alliance. Today, the Great Recession and the ACA still loom large, but only Idaho Ho Ho has been elevated to the status of “tradition.” This year’s album, the 10th of its name, still includes entries from the likes of The Frim Fram 4, Eilen Jewell, Leta Harris Neustaedter, a.k.a. Belle, and Tylor and the Train Robbers, all performing holiday classics on a benefit CD, proceeds from the sales of which still go to the WCA. Keeping with tradition, a handful of benefit parties are scheduled—live performances at The Record Exchange (First Thursday, Dec. 5, FREE) and the official benefit concert itself at the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City (Saturday, Dec. 7, $17-$20). If Idaho Ho Ho isn’t part of your holiday tradition already, it should be.
FREE-$20, wcaboise.org.