People might be a little more than excited about the prospect of gathering again, and the killer lineup that Treefort Music Fest just dropped may add to the fervor. Earlier this month the festival announced it was back with two dates in six months, and today Treefort released the lineup for September.
"This resurrected Treefort 9 lineup has 369 artists," wrote Treefort publicist Marissa Lovell in an email. "Many were on the original March 2020 lineup, but there are 40+ new artist additions and over 150 bands on the resurrected lineup."
There are only a limited number of tickets available. The Zipline passes are $420, Discovery passes are $250, under 21 passes are $150 and if you're a kid under 12 accompanied by a passholder, lucky you, you get in for free. Something to remember passes purchased for the last Treefort are transferable to this one. People can get more information on the Treefort website and purchase tickets, starting today, Thursday April 22 at treefortmusicfest.com/tickets.
If some people were expecting a smaller or less exciting lineup they might be wrong. This Treefort is hosting bands Calexico, Japanese Breakfast, Lightening Bolt, The Marias, Tennis, Vundabar and a lot more. Beyond larger names, the festival also has a huge number of Boise and other local bands slated to play.
“It’s been over two years since our last festival and we are incredibly excited and grateful to return in 2021,” said Eric Gilbert, festival director of Treefort Music Fest. “The enthusiasm from our community about a September edition of Treefort has been reassuring and the excitement from artists has been really motivating. We’re looking forward to gathering again safely and celebrating live music, art, and community after a long, quiet year.”