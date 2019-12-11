The Max Beefwater Band is not a typical aging cover band playing 70s rock in grungy local bars, although the members would probably be into it. What they are is a group of local musicians from other bands that play together on the side, creating fun, high-demand performances. The band is playing its first show in three years: A holiday themed benefit for Boise Hive, a nonprofit community space for musicians.
“The show is a sweater party show for Christmas; we will all be wearing our most beautiful sweaters and all the proceeds go to the Hive,” singer Lara Harper said. “We’re doing a secret Christmas surprise as a popular psychedelic rock band from the past.”
The Hive is a safe and all-ages sober space that promotes the underground musical community in Boise. They have rehearsal space at an affordable price, starting at $6 an hour. The Hive also offers mental health consultations, regular jam sessions and a lot of other services to help local musicians that can be seen on their website.
The music they’re playing may be a surprise but if it’s anything like their last shows, it will be a crowd pleaser. Previously, members have played INXS and David Bowie tributes to packed houses. It is performing at the Neurolux on Friday, Dec. 13 with The Guardians of Virginity and Afrosonics. The cost is $10, or $5 if you wear a “beautiful” sweater or not.
Members have been in and out of the music scene in Boise for years. Tyler Walker is the guitar player, video projectionist and creative force, Rick Shodeen is drummer and arrangement creator, and Lawren Van B is an audio technician for Built to Spill and singer for The Universal. The three originally formed the band with a handful of other members to perform as INXS. Now, they’re the only original members left and added bassist Dillon Wardwell, who’s played in the bands Sherpa and Sunset Goat, Pete Thomas from The Dirty Moogs on keyboards and guitar, and finally Lara Harper, the singer from Toy Zoo.
“I hounded Lawren about joining the band for months,” said Harper. “They finally called me less than two weeks before the show because someone else backed out. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me,’ but of course I did it.”
With the new influx of members they played some David Bowie cover shows and after he died, the band became a hot ticket item. They played “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” a cover Bowie and Bing Crosby recorded in 1977, on the 2016 Idaho-Ho-Ho album and played a packed in-store gig that year at The Record Exchange. Eventually they started writing music together instead of just covering it and The Max Beefwater Band was born.
“There was a lot of accidental coincidences that kept getting us back into the same room with each other, and then we started writing,” said Walker.
If Max Beefwater sounds like a ridiculous name, that’s because it is. The members aimed for something ludicrous. Formerly, the band was The Vegetables when it played INXS covers, which was a name used briefly by INXS in its early years. When it played Bowie they were known as Davey Jones and Spiders From Bars, referencing Bowie’s back up band in the ‘70s Spiders From Mars.
Max Beefwater is its more permanent name and the one used for recording the new album. Named after Walker’s dog Max as a joke—he stresses that there were a lot of better names—but because it was funny it stuck.
It’s taken about three years of writing to come out with the first album. That’s largely because it’s hard to get them all in the same room at one time and the members of the band all play in other bands. The band is currently mixing at Rabbit Brush Audio. The album doesn’t have a name yet but there are 10 songs that they say are heavily influenced by classic rock.
“It’s definitely eclectic with a bit of everything rock and roll,” said Harper. “We don’t stick to one genre but it all mixes really well together. It should be out early 2020, but it takes us a while to get stuff done so it’s hard to nail down an exact date.”
Until then, make sure to adorn yourself in the most beautiful holiday sweater you have and go catch them at the Neurolux. Otherwise you might have to wait another year or so to hear them.