Courtney Barnett came onto the stage in at Boise’s Knitting Factory Tuesday evening to a surprise.
“Wow, there are a lot of you. … what day is it again?” Barnett said to the crowd that nearly filled the Knitting Factory’s lower level to the back bar.
Barnett opened with the crowd pleaser, “Avant Gardner.” She remarked a number of times between songs how engaged the crowd was—it even sang along with some of her lesser known songs.
Barnett typically plays with a backing band, but on her current tour, she plays solo, with just a Fender Telecaster to accompany her.
Broken down to a single instrument, Barnett’s melodies were still catchy as ever, but it allowed the live audience to appreciate her music and lyricism in a more raw form.
In one tender moment, she even sang Happy Birthday for a member of the crowd named Thomas, and followed with his favorite song, “Elevator Operator.”
Opening the show was Hachiku, another Melbourne, Australia, artist and member of Barnett’s record label, Milk! Records. Hachiku, the moniker of Anika Ostendorf, produces tunes that are far dreamier than Barnett’s. She employed looping pedals, a guitar and a keyboard to complete her act.