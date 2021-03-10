The band’s name may sound a little salacious and silly, but Boise band Buttstuff makes rocking music coupled with thoughtful lyrics.
“I came up with the name walking to work one day,” said bassist Frankie Geier. “I was thinking about the word and how funny it would be as a band name and I told Ricki, and the rest is history.”
The band has released a lot of music on Bandcamp. There are various singles, demos and EPs. Buttstuff’s most recent release is a longer single titled “Beauty Salon,” and the band said its next release is an LP anticipated to be out this summer or fall.
The band’s members are Geier, bass; Ricki Ramirez, guitar and vocals; Cricket Y, keyboards; and MicroKorg and Oliver Bock, drums and baritone guitar. Bock has also started his own DIY label called Glad Cactus Records.
On Bandcamp the band’s bio reads, unironically sad music made by unironically sick dudes.” The lyrics to some of the songs are definitely tearjerkers, but the band also delivers heavy guitar riffs that balance everything out.
The name might throw some off, or pique others’ interest, but Geier said, “the name is silly but it’s not inherently sexual. I mean my favorite buttstuff is sitting.”
They said the lyrical content can be a little sad sometimes, but they also like to have fun. Geier writes most of the songs and brings it to the band where they collectively decide what direction to go in.
”Beauty Salon” is a song the band was playing on tour before the pandemic. The plan was to put it on their first full record, but in the wake of COVID they decided to release it. It’s on the heels of a release in October 2020 called “Punk Bob Crust Pants,” which starts off with a remake of the “Sponge Bob Square Pants” cartoon theme but has smart altered lyrics and heavy punk guitar guiding it along.
The single “Beauty Salon” is still heavy on the guitar but it changes throughout the song, blending soft melodic verses into the fold.
”That song is about my life, and it changes from verse to verse,” said Geier. “It starts with the idea of writer’s block and me feeling jealous of other people’s accomplishments, and then the chorus is about Oliver and his sad junk food habit.”
The band also had a livestream for the single on Friday, March 5, on their YouTube channel. The link is still available. They filmed seven songs and edited it with clips from other tours and videos.
Geier said the goal was to have a place where people could come together, chat, and feel some connection during these times. It also highlighted a fundraiser they’ve started.
Buttstuff started a GoFundMe for Ramirez’s mother, who has struggled with mental illness and houselessness. If people want to donate to securing her permanent living situation they can go to gofundme/Help Ricki’s Mom Find Stable Housing.