Every August, the picturesque mountain town of Challis teems with Americana, Texas Country, Red Dirt and Bluegrass music for three days in a much celebrated festival called the Braun Brothers Reunion Festival. Due to the looming dangers of coronavirus, this year's festival has been cancelled.
“Challis has a more elderly community, so we thought it to be unfair for us to put the festival on,” said organizer Micky Braun, who is a descendant of the founders of the festival. “We have people coming from all over the country, even Europe, and we have food vendors and musicians, about 3,000-5,000 people coming together.”
The choice did not come easily to the Braun family, as music and the celebration of it runs deep in its bones. In 1979, the festival began as a record release party for the family’s band, but soon became an annual gathering where people from around the world came together for three days of fun in the mountains.
“Music is meant to be shared and enjoyed together, and we couldn’t imagine our festival any other way. Over the years, the fans, attendees, artists, staff and volunteers have become like an extended family to all of us, and lots of them actually are family,” wrote the family in a press release dated June 15. “We’re as disappointed as anyone to have to make this decision, but we just couldn’t roll the dice and take the risk of getting even one of our extended family sick.”
The festival is still set to run in 2021 from Aug. 12-14, and the family hopes next year will be bigger and better than ever. Braun wants to thank the Idaho community for the support they have shown, and hopes that the tradition will continue for many years to come.