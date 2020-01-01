Boot Juice, The Olympic, Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boot Juice doesn’t like to pigeonhole itself into a genre; rather, it reserves the right to span and bend genres at will. From rock songs to bluegrass tunes, Boot Juice likes to do it all. The five-piece group is largely made up of childhood friends, which gives them an innate sense of friendship among the group, and that’s reflected in the music. All of the members have played different styles and been a part of different musical projects over the years, which adds to its wide musical diversity. Sometimes, the quintet will add a few members to up the presence of horns in live performances to up the funk factor. The members draw influence from groups such as Creedence Clearwater Revival and Railroad Earth.
—Xavier Ward
With The David Henry Trio. 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise, theolympicboise.com.