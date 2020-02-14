The Boise Philharmonic is set to take on a new executive director.
Laura Reynolds, formerly the vice president of education and community engagement for the Seattle Symphony, will take up the top spot at the Boise Phil starting Monday, March 16.
"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic institution. throughout my career, I have been motivated by a passion for creating sustainable and engaging music programs that bridge the divide between community and the concert hall," she wrote in a release.
Reynolds worked to build diversity and inclusion, and spearheaded a program addressing homelessness through creative projects at the Seattle Symphony during her time there. She is also the board chair for a Houston-based chamber music ensemble WindSync, as well as a musician in her own right.
She takes over from Hollis Welsh, who left the organization in late 2019. An interim executive director has been in place during the transition.