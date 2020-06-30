Across the nation, many owners have been re-thinking their strategies to stay afloat. Creativity seems to be the key, and local owners of Boise Music Lessons received some national attention from Good Morning America because of their new approach.
“It was really surreal,” said owner Angie Marianthi. “This has been a really cool experience so far. GMA said the story was about challenges and adapting, so I guess we fit the bill.”
On June 25, Boise Music Lessons was one of a few small businesses that were featured in an online story by Good Morning America about how some operations are creatively changing their business models to adapt to COVID-19.
Angie and her husband Marcus have owned Boise Music Lessons since 2016. When the pandemic hit they quickly adapted their lessons online and started a program called Virtual Sip and Strum Happy Hour and Class Series.
Boise Weekly reported that the success of the classes prompted the Marianthis to keep their program going. Additionally, Boise Music Lessons gives 20% of all profits made from the Virtual Sip and Strum to local nonprofits like the Hive and the Treefort Live Music Relief Fund. People can either join the class series or host a happy hour, and employers can set up a tailored team building Sip and Strum.
The Marianthis are also teaching lessons either fully online or in a socially distanced manner outside. They call the in-person classes the Lawn Series. The lesson is something akin to a musical picnic.
Angie said because the GMA story just came out, it's too soon to know what kind of response they’ll have across the board, but all of the local people have been really supportive and exciting.
“As teachers it’s about having fun and connecting with students, not about the fame,” said Angie. “We are just so appreciative that a small family business can feel the support and hope from the community.”