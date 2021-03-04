Connor Jay Liess, along with his band The Aldape Boot Stompers, has been a familiar sight around town. Or, more accurately, a familiar sound. While the band is known for its modern Americana style music, Liess recently announced a new solo song that he says is a little bit darker and psychedelic than his fans might be used to.
"It's a song that made me feel like drowning," said Liess. "I wrote it last December when I was going through my own dark period."
Titled "Signing Off," the song will be released Friday, March 5 and will be available on all streaming platforms. An accompanying video for the music will debut the same day at 7 p.m. Watch it here: connorjayliessmusic.com.
He's releasing the song on Trapper's Attic Records, an informal recording label started by Liess and friends. Musicians contributing on the single are: Mustang Mark Stolpe on upright bass, Ethan Mansfield on backing vocals, and Christy Rezaii on lead vocals.
Last year, Liess was living in an old house in the foothills that he describes as an homage to trappers, complete with taxidermied animals all around. He and his friends did most of the recording in the attic and the name for the label was born. He intends to release more songs recorded there throughout the year.
"Signing Off" is about a two-way conversation between a soldier and a prostitute in France during WWII. The soldier steals a radio so that he can communicate with the woman he's in love with but she feels... differently.
"It's a song about the old age unrequited love trope," said Leiss. "That never gets old."