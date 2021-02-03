Even in his golden years, American legend Bob Dylan is still putting out relevant music. His new album, “1970,” is full to bursting with 74 unreleased tracks that include covers as well as Dylan originals.
“Bob Dylan is releasing a lot of archival music lately,” said The Record Exchanges’ Marketing and Promotions Director Chad Dryden. “European copyright law says once something reaches 50 years it can go into the public domain and Dylan decided to release this album in order to maintain ownership of his never-before-heard tracks.” Dylan has released a couple of singles under the radar in the past month that were originally considered as limited-edition tracks.
Fans should mark their calendars because the official release date is Friday, Feb. 26. People can pre-order the album now by going to The Record Exchange website. However, if people can’t make it into the store in-person, don’t fret because they offer in-store/curbside pickup and delivery services on Tuesdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m.
Throughout the years Dylan has released a lot of music, including 39 studio albums and 95 singles; he has written over 500 songs. Hailed as one of the greatest musicians of all time, he’s been creating and releasing new music for 50 years, and age doesn’t appear to be slowing him down. Not only is Dylan a prolific singer/songwriter he was awarded an Academy Award in 2000, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.
Dylan’s new album is called “1970” because it’s filled with songs that never made it to the final cut on previous albums, “New Morning” and “Self Portrait,” which were both released in 1970. This will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of this collection. These tracks were previously unreleased at the time because, according to Dylan, he was tired of the fame and felt as if he didn’t have a private life anymore. He recently sold his entire publishing catalog to Universal Music Publishing for $300 million.
“1970” also features nine songs with George Harrison from The Beatles. Some of the tracks with Dylan and Harrison were released back in Dec. 2020 for Dylan to keep the copyright. The original studio session between the two was recorded back in May 1970.
Dryden is excited to see what else is in store for 2021.
“So many artists around the world are making music and coming out with surprise releases during the pandemic and we can expect a lot more surprise releases coming out,” he said.
—Fay Castronova