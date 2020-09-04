On the first Friday of every month until the end of 2020 (and that includes Friday, Sept. 4), Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share and giving all of the money made from purchases directly to the artists.
"We believe that music is an indispensable part of culture, and for that culture to thrive, artists—no matter the size of their audience—must be compensated fairly and transparently for their work," states the company's website. "Without this belief, our mission would be meaningless, and it’s why we’ve built our business around a model that puts the artist first."
The company started Bandcamp Fridays in March as a way to support musicians during the pandemic and this has put over a half a billion dollars into musicians' pockets. Not only have artists lost major revenue by way of touring but some smaller artists have had an increasingly difficult time paying small personal expenses. Bandcamp Fridays are the company's way of trying to alleviate some of the artists' financial worries. Bandcamp's platform allows labels and artists to upload their music and set their own prices.
People can go to the Bandcamp website to see their time frame for buying and to preview any new music purchases.