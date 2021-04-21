This past year of the COVID pandemic and quarantine was hard for people, and it may have been the little, and dependable, pleasures that helped people make it through. KRBX Radio Boise has been there. Immediately following the onslaught of the pandemic the station decided it would stay on the air, and for some, the steady programming coming from Radio Boise was a beacon of light in an otherwise dark time. This year is Radio Boise’s 10-year anniversary, and with it comes Spring Radiothon “10 out of 10.”
“It’s the first one in a year that has a bit of life in it,” said Program Director and Production Manager Wayne Birt. “It feels really exciting. Sort of like past ones we’ve had but at a smaller capacity, think 1.5. We’ll have some more interface but it will still be smaller because of safety reasons.”
Birt should know, he hosted the first live show at KRBX back in April 2011 and people in the valley have been listening ever since. The station introduces people to new music but it also supports local musicians and artists. Spring Radiothon is a time for listeners to help support the station. It started April 14 and goes until the 27, and there are four ways to give to the station. People can text KRBXGIVE to 44321 on a cell; call 208-258-2072; go to the website’s donation page; or mail a donation to 1020 W. Main St., Suite 50, Boise, ID 83702.
This year the station is also changing how it does the Radiothon premiums. It has a new merch store and has different levels that people can donate and get cool stuff. KRBX has nine options that work for everyone’s budget, and people can donate any amount on the website.
“We’re all celebrating the 10th year being on air,” said Birt, “and looking back at what we’ve done, and forward hoping to turn 10 years into 20.”
Owned by the Boise Community Radio Project, a nonprofit, Radio Boise started in 2011 and has a freeform radio format, meaning that the DJs are given free range to play what they’d like. The result is shows and music people just can’t hear anywhere else in the Treasure Valley. For instance, the station hosts a range of Arts and Issues Programming like The Lovely Afro, The Latino Card, Idaho Skies, the Voices Project and more.
KRBX also has so many music shows people may not even realize what they’re missing out on. From Heavier Than Thou, a doomy, metalish show, to The Underground, a show that boasts the best in modern electronica dance music; Radio Boise has something for everyone.
The programming at Radio Boise is what makes it so special and unique. Beyond the everyday shows, the Radiothon has some special shows, like a music quiz with Joe Black on the show Sonic Mushroom Cloud, a WKRP in Cincinnati tribute on Riff Haven and a special mixed show of Tennis Court Disco and The Agenda, just to name a few.
For those who miss the shows live, don’t worry, all of the programming can be found on the Radio Boise website in the archived section.
“Radio Boise is the antidote to commercial radio, and if nothing else your support at Radio Boise actually supports yourself and your community,” said Birt. “We’re here for you, we just have a microphone.”