Treefort is an iconic Boise festival that brings together thousands of people who love music, art, good beer and more. It celebrates musicians, from local bands to international sensations and everywhere in between. It can also be spendy.
If you have the funds to drop hundreds of dollars on passes, go do that. But if you are a student, or other budgetarily limited individual, Boise Weekly has compiled information to make sure you get the most out of your Treefort experience — on a budget.
From second chance venues, to single day passes or tickets to specific venues, there are lots of ways to maximize fun and minimize spending at Treefort.
Volunteer
Marissa Lovell, publicist with Treefort, recommends volunteering as the number one way to enjoy all Treefort has to offer without breaking the bank.
“The first thing that comes to mind if someone wants to be able to do the entire festival on a budget would be to volunteer. It drops the ticket price to $30, which is like unreal,” Lovell said.
You can volunteer for a minimum of three shifts, and earn a $30 dollar pass to all of Treefort. Shifts last only five hours, and you can choose where you work. You can also coordinate with friends to work the same shifts. Ages 14 to 21 only need to volunteer for two five-hour shifts to get the same benefits. And there are special options for 12 to 14 year olds as well.
“I started by volunteering,” @amyzillamon said in a Tweet. “The first few years I couldn’t afford the pass but I had time to give. It was so much fun to work alongside everyone to make the festival happen, and then I also got to enjoy it myself.”
Second Chance Venues and Free Forts
If you just want to check Treefort out and do not want to invest time volunteering, or money for a pass, you can visit the second chance venues to see great line-ups completely free.
Second Chance Venues include free forts like Skatefort or Radioland. Treefort will continue to post updated information about these venues and their lineups, so keep an eye out on their website or app and you could discover bands you really want to see have a free show.
“I would say that Radioland is underrated, like the lineup is so good,” Lovell said.
Other free forts include Storyfort, Kidfort and Hackfort.
Single Venue Ticket or Pass
If you want to soak in the most music, or have a specific band you really want to see, you can buy a pass to a specific venue like The Egyptian Theater or The Knitting Factory. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30, and you can spend your whole night seeing band after band.
“You can stay at a single venue all day and night if you buy a ticket at the door,” @HandyPjil said in a Tweet. “Get there early if you really want to see a headliner.”
You can also get passes to specific forts, or get a mainstage pass; these smaller passes range in price from $20 to $100.
Just Hang Out Downtown
Twitter users sharing about how to enjoy Treefort on a budget overwhelmingly encouraged people to simply head down to the festival and walk around.
“Some of the best memories from Treefort are from the culture outside the venues,” @thenanogreg said in a Tweet. “The art, the food, the atmosphere. The second chance shows are a great way to experience so much of the fest.”
Do a little research, and then just hang out downtown and give yourself the opportunity to stumble upon some great shows.
“A lot of bands do second chance shows for free, they’re inconsistently promoted, but if you’re hanging out downtown you’ll find them,” @vlazuvius said in a Tweet. “Between that, the music at outdoor stages (you) can enjoy from the side, and all the free Storyfort events you can definitely enjoy yourself.”
Everything downtown is more fun during Treefort. For instance, riding the city bus, which is free with a Treefort pass, is one of the most memorable experiences of the fest.
“We have something called the Treeline, which is basically a bus route that happens just during Treefort and runs the length of the festival,” Lovell said. “It has like eight stops, and bands play on the bus, and it’s amazing.”
Treefort has also published several helpful blogs exploring how to get the most out of your Treefort experience; to read those and get more details visit treefortmusicfest.com.