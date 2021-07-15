Treefort 9 begins in 69 days and if that isn't exciting enough, people can now peruse the entire music schedule, check out where the new venues are and get tickets.

This year, Treefort has 11 Forts, and over 430 artists slated to perform. The schedule is on the Treefort website where people can listen to playlists and decide which bands they have to see and folks can also download the Treefort App to plan their festival time. A full event schedule will be released next month.

Treefort takes place at over 45 different venues in downtown and an exciting bonus for those who are under age is that over half of them are open to all-ages. The new venues are KIN, Lost Grove Brewing, Mad Swede Brew Hall, Western Proper and Boise Presbyterian Church. The main stage will be up at the usual location and performances will begin Wednesday, Sep. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

The festival has also opted to open up a limited quantity of single-day and single-venue tickets. The early bird and local only tickets are sold out. Available tickets are: a five-day discovery for $250, available until September 1, a five-day Bedhead for $290, available September 1 until festival; a five-day ZIPLINE for $420; a five-day U21 for $150; single day tickets, Wed-Sun, for $100 and main stage, Wed-Sun, for $50. People can purchase tickets at the Treefort website, treefortmusicfest.com/tickets.