This year is the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day and The Record Exchange is especially pumped! There are in-store performances, exclusive releases and the enjoyment of having people back in the store for the event.
“It’s been three years since we’ve hosted a traditional Record Store Day in April, and we’re thrilled and relieved to be celebrating in this fashion again,” wrote co-owner Chad Dryden in an email. “To have in-store performances on our stage, to have musicians busking on the sidewalk, to have our partners in the music community like Radio Boise and Boise Hive participating, this is what Record Store Day is about for us. The exclusive releases are great — as collectors ourselves we’re just as excited about them as our customers — but the essence of Record Store Day is celebrating this physical place and the people who consider it an important part of their lives.”
Record Store Day at The Record Exchange is Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store will have 275 exclusive Record Store Day releases. The Gift Shop will open at 7:30 a.m. so customers can line up for the exclusives, available at 8 a.m. The first 25 people in line will also receive vouchers for a free gift bag with purchase. Bonus: a $50 gift card will be randomly inserted into one of the 25 bags. There will also be in-store performances by Curtis Stigers, Distant Family and busking from various musicians on the sidewalk.
“Along with Treefort, Record Store Day evolved to signify spring for us, an opportunity to shake off the winter and host a big party,” Dryden said in the email. “When it became clear in March 2020 that both events could not take place as planned, it left a huge void for us. Thankfully, Record Store Day was able to modify its format in 2020 and 2021 and keep the exclusive releases intact via smaller events scattered throughout the year. And while the RSD Drops events lacked the window dressing of a traditional Record Store Day, they gave us something to look forward to while we waited for the day when we could come together again like we will on the 23rd. After everything the world has gone through in the past two years, we’re grateful to still be here.”