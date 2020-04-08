Go to a concert without leaving your living room Saturday, April 11, with the Stay Home Spotlight Series coordinated by The Handlebar, Music Mondays 208 and 100.3 The X. The series spotlights different local musicians and had over 1000 viewers April 4.
“We wanted to give folks who support the scene and artists something to do,” said local musician Colton Jaroma of Kid. Catapult. “It’s tough for artists out there right now, and I reached out to The Handlebar and it came together.”
The artist for the next concert is Self-Idle, and it starts streaming live on April 11 at 8 p.m. The stream will be broadcast from several different pages at the same time, and shows run anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. Jaroma said they’re shooting for shows to run every Tuesday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
“I was seeing artists going live and I thought maybe there was a way we could approach it better,” said Jaroma.
This isn't your typical live-streaming event. The Handlebar opens up after hours to host the bands, allowing artists to record in a space that provides higher quality sound, which makes for a better listening experience.
Jaroma said proper health protocols are followed at all times when recording to ensure the safety of all involved and that he now has a full line-up of artists scheduled. The show is booked out with local talent for the next three weeks.