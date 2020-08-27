Record Store Day started in 2008 and is usually held one Saturday in November to celebrate independently owned record stores. This year, because of COVID-19, RSD will look a little different.
Instead of holding a singular event, RSD has been rescheduled to include release dates dates in August, September and October. The first of the three drops is on Saturday, Aug. 29, and The Record Exchange is ready. This year the store did things a little differently, asking customers to reserve time to visit the store on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
All of those spots are taken, but people will be able to come in after without a reservation on a first-come-first-serve basis. Of course, there can’t be large live music celebrations as in the past, but the store will have markdowns on certain titles from past Record Store Days. Like always, The Record Exchange will follow proper sanitation and social distancing procedures, and close the store at intervals for cleaning.
The list of exclusive releases is extensive and can be viewed on The Record Exchange and Record Store Day websites.