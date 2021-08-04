Grocer is a band worth checking out. Former members had a band in New York and eventually they moved to Philadelphia and became a quartet. The members now are: Danielle Lovier, bass/voice; Nicholas Rahn, guitar/voice; Emily Daly, guitar/voice and Cody Nelson, drums/voice. The band’s album titled “Delete if not Allowed” was released in May 2021. It rocks and is a blend of Indy and alternative with a little bit of pop. People can stream it on Bandcamp and Spotify and get more information on the bands Facebook page. The band is playing at The Olympic on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. with Braided Waves and Killin’ Me Kid. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
BW interviewed Lovier via email, due to their touring schedule, and got some information about the band’s sound and what people can expect at the show.
BW: You guys started as a band from New York, and I believe are now a quartet. Can you tell us about the move to Philly, why you went and if that’s changed the music you’re working on and putting out?
DL: Nick, (myself) and Danielle had gone to college in Philly, but moved to NYC after we graduated to form a seven piece chamber pop band called all boy/all girl. About six years into living in NYC, we did a two month isolated writing retreat in rural Georgia where we decided we wanted to move from the city back to Philly. The music had really taken on a more straight ahead rock feel. When we left NYC, we also left behind most of the band and needed to find new members. We brought on Cody for drums and Emily for guitar and changed the band name to Grocer. After the tour, we started writing together as a four piece and developed our sound into what it is today.
BW: For people not familiar please describe your sound and what you think most says what you are trying to convey with your music.
DL: We make music with pop rock sensibilities with some quirks here and there for the deep listener. We’re most frequently compared to The Pixies meets Paramore.
BW: What were you working on during the pandemic and how did Grocer weather the storm so to speak?
DL: We ended up quarantining together during the pandemic and we used our time to write a ton of new music. This past winter, we again made our way down to rural Georgia to write a handful of EPs.
BW: What can people look for in the future, new releases, etc.?
DL: We just received our masters for our next EP the day before we left for tour so we’ll hopefully be sharing that by the end of the year!
BW: I bet it’s so exciting to get back on tour; how does it feel and what can the people of Boise expect for this show?
DL: Getting back on tour has been a very emotional experience for us. We truly love to be on the road and have booked and canceled this tour multiple times over the last two years. We feel incredibly lucky to be able to share our music with people around the country and we’re ready to start booking the next one already. We really give these shows everything we have and it feels like the audiences every night are really responsive to it. We played Boise the summer of 2019 and we had a blast. We’re really looking forward to playing Boise again!