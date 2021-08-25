A prolific artist, Perfume Genius, Michael Alden Hadreas, released his debut album “Learning” in 2010, followed by “Put Your Back N 2 It” in 2012, “Too Bright” in 2014, “No Shape” in 2017 and, his most recent release, “Set My Heart on Fire, Immediately” in 2020. The artist, like so many others, had to scrap tour plans during the pandemic but now Perfume Genius is back on the road and ready to perform.
“It’s been wild after everything to just be leaving the house in general but it also feels exciting to start performing live again,” said Hadreas. “There are many songs we’ve been working on in rehearsals but, you know, I like it when everybody plays the hits and so I’m playing the bangers and that might even be a slower song, like there are emotional bangers, too.”
Perfume Genius will be performing at the Knitting Factory with Hand Habits on Wednesday, Sep. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$65. People can get more information and buy tickets at the website knittingfactory.com.
Hadreas has consistently made it to the top of decades-end lists from multiple music magazines. His albums have been nominated for Grammy and GLAAD Media Awards. He’s worked with prominent artists: Sharon Van Etten, Weyes Blood, Christine And The Queens, King Princess, Anna Calvi and Cate Le Bon, and his music has been featured in TV shows and films, including: “The Society,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Goldfinch,” “Eighth Grade” and “Booksmart.”
The artist has also collaborated with the choreographer Kate Wallich, creating the work “The Sun Still Burns Here.” Hadreas composed the music and both he and Wallich directed and performed in the show. He said participating in the project also opened him up to dance and he’s been incorporating it into the way he creates.
Coupled with the release of the new album, the artist also has a book published by Hat & Beard Press, “Immediately,” with photographs by Camille Vivier and has a forward written by author and poet Ocean Vuong.
The accolades coming out for this new album have been positive. It’s received high marks from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Brooklyn Vegan and Variety.
“Set My Heart on Fire, Immediately,” is an album that has elements of his earlier work including the amazing range he uses in his singing voice, beautiful, almost angelic piano, whimsical arrangements and resonating lyrics. Yet, it also has new sounds that incorporate grungy guitar and some songs have a distinctly Americana feel.
“What I think the overarching theme of this album is connection in a physical way,” said Hadreas, “but not always sexual. Really just feeling like a part of the world. I have a tendency to be in my own head, even when I’m out in the world. Doing the dance performance really shook me up about notions I had and I want to nourish that.”
His favorite songs on the album are the first, “Whole Life,” and the last, “Borrowed Light.” Hadreas said they’re kind of opposites. “Whole Life opens with (the lyrics): ‘Half of my whole life is gone but it’s kind of in a good way/ like shaking old ideas about yourself.’ And the last song is kinda apocalyptic in the idea that nothing matters, but not really everything or the big things; like the small ideas are important.”
Hadreas has never performed here before but remembers the city from a previous trip. Besides playing Boise, he’s also looking forward to getting back and performing in his hometown, Seattle, Washington, for a larger show kicking off a tour opening for Tame Impala.
“I’ve been to Boise before but why we were there if we didn’t play a show, I just can’t remember,” said Hadreas, “but I had fun and had a great dinner … . I’m excited to play there.”