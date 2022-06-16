For most musicians, getting through the pandemic was difficult enough, if only because they couldn’t play concerts.
The band Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) had something else hanging over their heads — controversy over changing the band name to Lady A.
The name change came about as the Black Lives Matter movement put renewed focus on race relations and racial disparities. The word “antebellum” is associated with the period preceding the Civil War, which was largely defined by slavery, although Haywood said he, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady A chose the word because they liked the architecture of the Antebellum period and were unaware of the negative connotation of the term.
After learning of the name issue, the three musicians and members of their support team began contacting friends and associates of color to find out how they viewed the word antebellum. The consensus was that the word was offensive and it could be a barrier to the group’s music.
So Lady Antebellum became Lady A. But changing the name hasn’t been as simple as dropping some letters.
Shortly after announcing the change to Lady A, the group learned a singer based in Seattle, Anita White, had been performing under the Lady A name for more than two decades. Initially, it looked like Lady Antebellum and White might reach a mutual agreement that would settle the issue.
But negotiations fell apart, reportedly after White demanded $10 million (half of which White promised to give to charity) for giving up her claim to the Lady A name. Lady Antebellum then filed suit against White to enforce the group’s trademark of the Lady A name, a move that was criticized in some circles as rendering empty any of the group’s words about standing for inclusion, equality and acceptance.
But on Jan. 31, Lady A and White announced they had agreed to have their competing lawsuits dismissed. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Haywood had little comment to offer about the lawsuit and criticisms it generated. He was emphatic in discussing Lady A’s regrets over using the word antebellum in their band name, and the group’s commitment to making a positive impact through their music.
“Nothing changes our mission, which we feel like is to do those things of making sure we’re standing for love, for acceptance and inclusion,” he said. “So that’s our focus. Nothing can shake our focus on making sure we stand for those things. That’s what we want to be remembered by is having music that touches people, that brings hope and healing and fun and joy.”
The whole name change episode and dealing with the pandemic were clearly taxing for Haywood, Kelley and Scott, but Haywood said one good outcome of this period is it’s brought the trio closer together than ever.
“Our friendship is stronger than ever. We’re on the same page more than ever,” he added. “We want to make sure we represent love and inclusivity and unity to our families and to our kids … . So yeah, the respect for each other grew enormously in 2020. I’m just so grateful that we have had each other to rely on throughout that time.”
The pandemic and the lawsuit didn’t stop Lady A from carrying on with the work of being a band. During the downtime, the trio recorded a stack of new songs, the first seven of which arrived on the mini-album, “What A Song Can Do (Chapter One).”
Then last October, seven other tracks were added to the EP to form the full-length album, also called “What A Song Can Do.”
The latest release fits comfortably alongside Lady A’s seven previous studio albums. It offers up a mix of rich country-pop ballads (“Talk of This Town,” “Fire” or “Things He Handed Down”), melodic mid-tempo tunes (“What A Song Can Do”) and uptempo tracks (“Like A Lady”) that are at turns, earnest, heartfelt or playful and feature the tight harmonies of Scott, Kelley and Haywood. It’s a musical style that has brought the group five No. 1 country albums and 11 singles that have topped “Billboard” magazine’s Country Airplay chart, including the nine-times-platinum 2009 blockbuster ballad, “Need You Now.”
The latest release will be represented in Lady A’s concerts this year, but most of the set figures to be made up of the group’s No. 1 hits and other singles.
“Yeah, ‘What A Song Can Do,’ the song itself, will definitely be in the show. ‘Like A Lady’ is our (follow-up) single. That will be a fun one to do,” Haywood said. “And we may do a little medley somewhere in the middle (of the show). And there are a couple of songs off of ‘Ocean’ (the group’s 2019 album), too. We never got to tour on the ‘Ocean’ album. It’s a really interesting point to be at in your career where you’re kind of actually having to leave out a few songs.”
Lady A is slated to perform at 8:20 p.m. at The Boise Music Festival on June 25. For tickets and more information go to the website: boisemusicfestival.com.