A magic sword can have supernatural qualities and often symbolizes a kind of heroic and good power. Boise band Magic Sword is no different. As it states on the website, “when the magic sword appears good will always prevail.” The good this time is that the band is performing along with East Forest and Colossal Collective at the Idaho Botanical Gardens, presented by the Duck Club.
“We wanted to do something fun on the big lawn and this should be great,” said promoter Eric Gilbert, “but there’s not a lot of tickets because it’s important to us that people can be safe.”
The show is set for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. doors open at 5:30. It’s all-ages and tickets are $40. They go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, and people can buy them at the eventbrite website. Facemasks are required.
The Colossal Collective will bring out large puppets and East Forest will conduct a special sunset ceremony. Magic Sword is slated to play at dark.
To ensure social distancing, tickets are limited; and Gilbert said attendees can group safely in pods of no more than six people. The show is open-air on the big lawn. People are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back chairs, food and drinks.
“We’ve been really enjoying the shows at the Botanical Gardens. They’re so much fun,” said Gilbert. “Seeing people enjoy the music is great and Magic Sword is a really fun band.”