Live music is back and local hip-hop production company MindSet Muzik is ready. Started about a year ago by Andres Ramirez, aka Mister Dre, and Steven Escarzaga, aka Raider, MindSet Musik now works with six local artists and is hosting an upcoming show.
“We already had the tools to start a company and we thought, let’s just do it in house,” said Ramirez. “Now we have such a mix of artists, chopper rap, stuff with a West coast feel, conscience rap. Most of the music out there now, the beat can take over. We don’t have mumble rap; lyrics are important.”
The company’s upcoming free show, called Northwesterly, is at the Ironwood Bar and Grill, Thursday, July 15 at 9 p.m. The show hosts a bunch of local rappers, even some not under the MindSet label. Beyond that, the event will have two lowrider clubs in attendance, La Onda and Streetlife and a biker club, BLC. Additionally, for those unvaccinated, MindSet has also worked to bring a COVID vaccination station. People can find more information on the company’s website, mindsetmuzik.com and the events Facebook page, Northwesterly.
According to Christian Winkle, host of Krush Korner and Banger’s and Mash-Ups on Radio Boise, the local hip-hop scene is all about being collaborative, not combative. He said he finds new hip-hop being made all over the state. “I do it for these guys, for the artist being aired on the show and the joy they get from that. It’s the main reason I do it and a lot of collaborations come out of it, too.”
The lineup for Northwesterly is a large one. Ramirez who does the production, graphics, mixing and some beat-making for MindSet, also raps and will be performing as well as Escarzago, who also raps and does the company’s sound engineering. Other performers include: PGK, Jokey, S.D.O.T, Melvin, Deezie, Devin B and Lorentz.
Devin B has performed with artists Petey Pablo, T.I. and Wyclef Jean. According to his bio, he combines old-school lyricism with modern styles.
“I love pushing myself to the maximum potential I have to offer,” he wrote in an email. “That’s why I feel like my songs are so different. No song sounds the same because every song I write is a new challenge that I can tackle in a different way. Music has allowed me to bring out a better version of myself and that’s the greatest reward.”
Lorentz, who’s been writing rhymes for over 17 years and has a new album that should be out around Christmas titled “Loss,” will also be performing. The LP will feature 18 songs and two or three bonus tracks.
“I took a decade-long hiatus from music after my best friend passed away,” said Lorentz, “but I wanted to give it one more shot. So I got on Facebook and looked around and bombarded people with audio files and Dre thought I had bars.”
With all of this local talent at one show, and in a state where hip-hop rarely takes the main stage, it looks to be a fun time for fans.
“Anybody who’s a rapper should try to attend this show,” said Winkle, “and if you’re in the scene, try to support the scene. It’s about supporting Idaho hip-hop music. The Boise scene is developing and shows are happening. For hip-hop all you need is a microphone, a speaker and turntables. These guys are great and rap about life and their lived experiences. Come get exposed to amazing poetry over beats.”