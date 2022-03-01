Local high school students who plan to become health care workers will be distributing free KN95 masks to the public at Meridian Medical Arts Charter School from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3.
Local high school students who plan to become health care workers will be distributing free KN95 masks to the public at Meridian Medical Arts Charter School from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3. The address of the high school is: 1789 E. Heritage Park Lane in Meridian.
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School is partnering with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to distribute KN95 masks to members of the Ada County community.
“As high school students, we want to ensure that we can reduce community spread because we value our in-person learning," said Ananya Vinnamala, the high school's HOSA president-elect. "By encouraging masking, we can do that.”
The rate at which COVID–19 is increasing is putting all Idahoans at risk, said the press release about the event. Usage of masks, specifically KN95 masks, have been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID–19.
At the high school, there will be three mask distributing stations:
• Entrance at Meridian Medical Arts Charter High
• Leigh Field Road near Discovery Elementary
• Entrance at Pathways Middle School
There will be plenty of signs to ensure that it is easy for the community to obtain masks, said the release.